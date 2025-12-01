Fans of a sturdy spice container, rejoice. McCormick & Company is bringing back tin packaging for Old Bay Seasoning, its original material before the brand switched to plastic in 2017.

“The return to tin is our way of honoring generations of fans who’ve made OLD BAY a staple for decades,” Giovanna DiLegge, one of the company’s top executives, said in a news release Monday. “From crab feasts with family and friends to much more, OLD BAY has long been the flavor that brings people together.”

Shoppers can expect the tins to hit shelves this month, the company said. The spice is widely available at grocery stores, and a 6-ounce container costs around $5.

Savory and slightly spicy, Old Bay Seasoning is a “symbol of heritage, flavor, and Baltimore pride,” DiLegge said. And that’s not an overstatement. The spice has a cult following. Marylanders are known to throw it on pretty much everything, from crabcakes to burgers, fries, popcorn and snacks. There are even ice cream flavors with Old Bay.

(We would know; we reviewed and ranked some of these treats.)

The brand is also launching a collectible tin with the Baltimore Ravens, which fans can try to win by entering a contest that will run from Dec. 1-14. McCormick is also hosting an invite-only launch event on Thursday.

McCormick, a Maryland-based company founded in 1889, acquired Old Bay in the 1990s. The seasoning comes in distinctive bright yellow and blue packaging and is made of a mix of 18 herbs and spices.