Amazon will close all of its Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores in Maryland on Feb. 1 to focus on its same-day delivery services, the company announced on Tuesday.

There are at least five Amazon Fresh stores in Maryland that will be closed, including two in Chevy Chase, one in Gaithersburg, one in Glen Burnie and another in Silver Spring. In its press release, Amazon said some locations would become Whole Foods Markets, but it wasn’t immediately clear if any of the Maryland stores would be converted.

Amazon did not share how many employees would be affected by the closures, but it said in an emailed statement that the company would work to find new roles for some of them.

Instead of its physical locations, Amazon plans to expand its same-day grocery delivery to more locations throughout the United States. The service has grown by 40 times since January 2025, the press release said. Many of the items are perishable groceries, which the company said it hopes to be able to deliver to more people.

The company will also open over 100 new Whole Foods Market stores across the country within the next few years. Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market, a grocery store focused on organic foods and products, in 2017 for $13.7 billion.

The company said it would also expand its smaller format of Whole Foods, called Whole Foods Market Daily Shop. The company opened one in Arlington, Virginia, in October, but none in Maryland.

There are other “new store concepts” Amazon plans to introduce in the future, like a retail super center, according to its press release.