The corporate owners of Shoppers have announced plans to close four more stores in Central Maryland by Nov. 8.

United Natural Foods Inc. said in a statement that it will close stores in College Park, Laurel, Germantown and Capital Heights. The grocery store chain, which serves Maryland, Washington and Virginia markets, will have shrunk from 22 stores in May to just 13 this year.

The company said in an email on Monday that it was “taking steps to optimize our footprint, where necessary while continuing to enhance the customer experience in our remaining stores.”

The announcement comes after the company closed four other stores earlier this month. Those closures were in Essex, New Carrollton, Waldorf and Westminster.

The discount food retailer is beloved by some customers for its doughnuts, but has also struggled to improve its bottom line.

The stores that are closing are at the following addresses: