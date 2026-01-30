Amazon will cut over 700 jobs in Maryland as it closes five Amazon Fresh grocery stores in Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties, according to notices filed with the state.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notices show 742 people impacted by the closures. Amazon on Tuesday said it is closing all brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores, including the Maryland ones, as it focuses on its same-day delivery services.

“While we’ve seen encouraging signals in our Amazon-branded physical grocery stores, we haven’t yet created a truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion,” the company said in a news release.

Amazon declined to comment on the number of jobs being cut. In an emailed statement this week, the company said it will work to find new roles for some employees impacted by the closures.

Here are the Maryland-based stores set to close Sunday and how many employees are being let go:

Amazon Fresh, 5463 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase: 129

Amazon Fresh, 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, Chevy Chase: 118

Amazon Fresh, 15790 Shady Grove Road, Gaithersburg: 155

Amazon Fresh, 6711 Ritchie Hwy., Glen Burnie: 156

Amazon Fresh, 12264 Prosperity Dr., Silver Spring: 184

The announcement of the Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go store closures came just a day before the tech giant said it would cut about 16,000 corporate jobs as part of continued efforts in “reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy.”