As Mariah Carey says — it’s time. The Christmas Village in Baltimore, now in its 12th season, is back and full of shops, food and photo opportunities.

Inspired by the Nuremberg Christmas Market in Germany, organizers said this year’s market is bigger than ever, with new hot beverage stations and attractions. The village also expanded its footprint to include the Baltimore Visitor Center.

There are more than 70 vendors across the village, including Käthe Wohlfahrt, Germany’s top Christmas ornament and decor company.

Here’s what to expect at this year’s Christmas Village.

When can I visit the Christmas Village?

The market officially opens on Thanksgiving Day. This Thursday, the village will be open from noon-5 p.m.

Otherwise, visitors can stroll around the village from noon-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from noon-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. The village will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays except for Dec. 23 and 24, with and closes its run at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Make sure to check the weather, as the market will close early in heavy rain or snow.

The village is located along the Inner Harbor at 501 Light St., and spans from roughly the Baltimore Visitor Center to the Maryland Science Center.

How much do tickets cost?

The outdoor area of the Christmas Village is free and open to the public. The heated tent is free on weekdays, but visitors over 18 need to buy a $5 ticket on weekends.

Tickets work as a season pass, allowing unlimited reentry into the tent.

What are the food and drink options?

Plan to spend money on food and drinks. Food prices vary from a few bucks to around $16. Beverages, including cocktails, are roughly $9-$15.

Whether you are a bratwurst stan or swear by the pork schnitzel, more than 20 food and drink vendors are back this year. The festival is also promising new food options, including grilled kebabs and a loaded baked potato booth.

There will be new standout drinks, too. M8 Beer, a South Baltimore brewery, will be selling a limited edition can exclusive to the village. The village is also debuting glühbier, a hot mulled beer, the peppermint spiked hot chocolate and the Glitter Grinch, a bright Blue Curaçao mimosa with candy cane and green cotton candy.

Visitors can also get new keepsakes, including wine glasses from the Winter Wunder Bar and a new boot mug. If the Winter Wunder Bar gets crowded, there is now a third hot beverage station at Bicentennial Plaza.

There’s also a new beer tasting with M8 Beer every Wednesday, which costs $17.45, and wine tastings every Thursday with Boordy Vineyards, which costs $28.01.

What else is new this year?

The village is getting a new carousel with a “whimsical menagerie” of animals, organizers said. But the big draw for families will likely be Santa, who is returning to the village for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santa will be hanging inside the Visitor Center from Nov. 28 through Dec. 23. Black Santa will also be visiting on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from noon-3 p.m.

If you miss Santa, the Creative Representation Empire will host a letters to Santa workshop inside the heated festival tent on Dec. 6 from 1-3 p.m.

There are some new theme days, too, including the Ugly Sweater Day and Contest on Dec. 19 and a Reindog PAWrade on Dec. 20, where dogs are invited to show off holiday costumes.

What is parking like?

Parking at the Inner Harbor area can be limited, so plan accordingly.

All-day parking is available for $15 at Harbor Court Garage (30 E. Lee St.) and $10 at Lockwood Place Garage (124 Market Place).

If you would rather avoid parking hassles, you can take the Charm City Circulator, the subway, the light rail or the MARC train.