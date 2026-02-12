Have you ever felt that you missed your chance at love — or a fling?

This Valentine’s Day, head to the Ottobar in Remington, where The Banner will collect handwritten missed connections and post them on a board for all to see. Second chances are real, folks!

That’s just one option in another jam-packed weekend in Baltimore. Let’s make some plans.

Thursday, Feb. 12

‘trinity’

The Emmy winner Lena Waithe’s debut play is about the “three very dominant relationships in our lives,” Waithe told The Banner recently. Those with parents, friends and romantic partners.

Read more about the anticipated production, directed by Baltimore Center Stage artistic director Stevie Walker-Webb and starring Waithe, before Thursday’s opening night. “trinity” runs through March 8.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $10-$60

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? “High school and up,” per the theater.

Treaty Oak Revival

Southern rockers Treaty Oak Revival, whose “West Texas Degenerate” debuted atop Billboard’s top rock and Americana/folk album charts in December, will headline CFG Bank Arena.

If you’re looking for something more romantic, R&B greats New Edition, Boyz II Men and Anne Arundel County native Toni Braxton will have arena attendees swaying and swooning on Saturday.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $85.15-$171.70

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Art History Happy Hour

Great art brings us together. Curator and journalist Teri Henderson and the Baltimore Museum of Art’s Tracey Beale will host an energetic evening centered on Amy Sherald’s “American Sublime” exhibit filled with interactive activities, snacks, drinks and thoughtful conversation.

Consider this your reminder to see the Maryland Institute College of Art alum’s blockbuster exhibit before it wraps up April 5.

Time: 6-8:30 p.m.

Price: $35

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Artist Amy Sherald’s record-breaking “American Sublime” exhibit runs at the Baltimore Museum of Art through April 5. (Yodith Dammlash/The Banner)

The Chicory Project

For decades, Baltimore’s Chicory magazine illuminated the wide-ranging work of the city’s Black writers and artists. Now the Chicory Project has picked up that torch, serving as a digital and print platform for local residents. To celebrate Black History Month, poets invited by the Chicory Project will deliver powerful performances inside the Walters Art Museum’s sculpture court.

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Price: Free. Register here.

Location: The Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Some language may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

Friday, Feb. 13

Belgian Beer Festival

Beer heads, it’s your weekend. Max’s Taphouse, which turns 40 this year, hosts its annual Belgian Beer Festival with more than 100 varieties of Belgium’s best boozy exports. To celebrate, Max’s will also release Belgian Belle, a new blonde ale collaboration between the Fells Point corner bar, Brewer’s Haven and Bear Branch Malt.

Time: 11 a.m. Friday-Monday

Price: Free to enter

Location: Max’s Taphouse (737 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? No patrons under 21 after 5 p.m.

Reimagined: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s popular Fusion Series, which imaginatively blends classical and pop music, will showcase the ecstatic songs and melodies of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Earth, Wind & Fire with the help of Miami orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $42-$86

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Najee

Grammy-nominated saxophonist/flutist Najee and his R&B-meets-jazz band will serenade lovers and friends all weekend at Keystone Korner Baltimore in Harbor East. You may want to act fast — Saturday is already sold out.

Time: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday

Price: $65-$75

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? All ages; 21-plus to sit at the bar

The Birds & the Bees party

Bar V 2.0 at Baltimore Peninsula will host this party soundtracked by old-school and contemporary R&B, along with a live performance by Columbia singer Makenna.

Time: Opens 4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Bar V 2.0 (2424 Distillery St., suite 2123)

Family friendly? No

Saturday, Feb. 14

Dyke Night: Charmed Goes IRL

Love can happen anywhere in Baltimore, but what if you failed to shoot your shot? The Banner’s “Charmed” series will try to right those wrongs for local singles, and we’re bringing it to the Ottobar for Love Bites, Dyke Night’s vampire-inspired Valentine’s Day party. Write down your missed connection, post it and see what fate has in store.

Time: 10 p.m.

Price: $26.31

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? No

Bodywerk

The third installment of this late-night dance party takes over The Compound with DJ sets from Baltimore’s own S.DOT, Kade Young, Tromac, Nomiii and more. Need a break from the dance floor? The more low-key Lovers Lounge will have craft-making and hot chocolate.

Time: 10 p.m.

Price: $22.85

Location: The Compound (2239 Kirk Ave.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Sunday, Feb. 15

The Sweet Spot’s 20th anniversary

Two decades ago, visual artist Ainsley Burrows started the Sweet Spot as an erotic poetry night. Hundreds of shows around the country later, the Sweet Spot is now a lively, often funny celebration of Black burlesque. Raise a glass to the Sweet Spot’s 20th anniversary at this one-night-only celebration at Baltimore Soundstage.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: $23.18-$44.52

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? No

Tom Miller Day

The Maryland Center for History and Culture honors the late Baltimore artist Tom Miller, who fused Art Deco with influences he saw as a Sandtown-Winchester native to create his signature “Afro-Deco” style, with all-day free admission to the museum. Don’t miss Miller’s “Summer in Baltimore” painting.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free. Register here.

Location: Maryland Center for History and Culture (610 Park Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Crack that whip! New wave vets Devo headline the Lyric on June 10 for the “Mutate, Don’t Stagnate” tour. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Acclaimed rock act Wednesday performs at Nevermore Hall on June 16. Tickets are on sale now.