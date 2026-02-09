Baltimore is showing a lot of love this Valentine’s season: romantic, platonic, hilarious and occasionally haunted. Whether you’re planning a candlelit dinner, a Galentine’s night out, or an anti-Valentine’s dance floor release, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate (or side-eye) the holiday.

Romantic dinners and date-night energy

Love, Pomelo

2933 O’Donnell St., Baltimore

Love, Pomelo is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner curated by chef Ermal Mirtaj, featuring a four-course prix fixe for $105, with an optional $45 wine pairing. Seating is limited and begins at 5 p.m. The space feels more like eating in someone’s dining room than a restaurant — warm, intimate and low-key romantic — except you don’t have to do the dishes. And fair warning: You’re probably going to fall in love with the pasta. (Try not to make your date jealous.)

Owl Bar

1 E. Chase St., Baltimore

Owl Bar is offering a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu on Feb. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m. (after 10 p.m., it’s pizza only). Set inside the Belvedere Hotel, which opened in 1903, this classic Baltimore bar and restaurant still carries a dark, old-school vibe with a little old-Hollywood swagger. The menu leans classic and indulgent, with options like roasted beet salad, coffee-rubbed filet, shrimp Chesapeake, and bananas foster cheesecake to finish things off. Valentine’s Day here feels timeless and cinematic, with strong cocktails, low lighting and the sense that the night can unfold at its own pace.

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen

10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore

Gertrude’s is bringing back its Valentine Aphrodisiac Dinner on Friday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 14. The three-course prix fixe is $70 ($55 for a vegan version), with an optional $20 wine pairing. Expect dishes like lobster bisque, rockfish imperial, pistachio-encrusted lamb lollipops, and Charlottetown Farm cheesecake — plus the built-in bonus of being steps from the Amy Sherald exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Galentine’s nights and bestie energy

Massoni’s Italian Restaurant

8833 Belair Road, Nottingham

Massoni’s Galentine’s Pretty & Pour is happening Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. and feels tailor-made for the group chat that actually commits. Half-price bottles of wine, a DIY espresso martini bar, and vendors keep things fun and flexible — no tickets required. Just show up cute.

The Local

1918 Belair Road, Fallston

If your love language is Champagne, The Local’s Cliquot & Caviar takes place Feb. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. The $65 base experience includes a Champagne welcome, shared caviar service and a brunch entrée, with dishes like lobster French toast, crab and avocado Benedict, vanilla bean and berry brioche toast, and smoked salmon beignets on the menu. Optional add-ons include Veuve Cliquot bottle service, caviar upgrades and chocolate truffle flights. It’s indulgent, on purpose.

The Collective Encore

10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia

Galentine’s Books & Brunch is a romance-themed brunch hosted by Queen Takes Book at Columbia’s lakefront. The event features a discussion with authors Susie Dumond and Jenni Howell, along with curated shopping from Queen Takes Book. Tickets include an enhanced continental breakfast and coffee station, with themed cocktails and mocktails available for purchase — including bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for anyone who likes their love stories served with bubbles.

Cowboy Row Saloon & Chophouse

2908 O’Donnell St., Baltimore

Cowboy Row is hosting a Cupids Cowgirls pop-up on Wednesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include a glass of Champagne, a photo booth, tooth gems, piercings and other pop-up extras — think boots, bubbles and a reason to lean a little Western for the night.

Anti-Valentine’s energy

The Club Car

12 W. North Ave., Baltimore

The Club Car in Baltimore is hosting a Valentine's dance party. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Valentine’s Day party Yes Fats Yes Femmes is taking over The Club Car on Feb. 14 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. It’s a body-positive dance party “for the gworls and gheys,” with music by @gurl_dinner and a vibe that’s more about confidence and community than romance. The event is free, unapologetically queer, and a great option if your Valentine’s plans involve dancing it out instead of leaning into candlelight.

Metro Gallery

1700 N. Charles St., Baltimore

Sweet Spot’s third annual Gay Anti-Valentine’s Dance Party takes over Metro Gallery on Feb. 14, with doors opening at 10 p.m. Expect a night of gay anti-Valentine’s anthems, sweaty dancing and collective emotional release. Tickets are $15, the event is 21+, and it’s the move if Valentine’s Day just isn’t your thing.

Natalie’s Seafood Kitchen

2315 Belair Road, Fallston

Natalie’s is leaning all the way into the breakup playlist with Bad Romance: An Anti-Valentine’s Music Bingo on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. It’s free, themed, and built around throwback heartbreak hits, cocktails, and prizes — basically Valentine’s Day, minus any expectations.

Comedy, drag and performative love

Ovenbird Bakery

3925 Gough St., Suite 2, Baltimore

Ovenbird Bakery now has three locations in Baltimore. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Ovenbird is hosting a Baked With Love Comedy Night on Friday, Feb. 13, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The bakery’s open, colorful space still smells like whatever just came out of the oven, which is a nice bonus while you’re waiting for the first comic to take the mic. Expect stand-up paired with cocktails and a special full dinner menu, not just pastries, making this an easy, low-key Valentine’s option, whether you’re on a date, out with friends, or just in it for the laughs.

M8 Beer

1399 S. Sharp St., Baltimore

M8 Beer has two Valentine’s-adjacent events on deck. On Thursday, Feb. 12, Furry Valentine Bingo brings a short-and-sweet bingo night benefiting BARCS, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the game running from 7 to 9 p.m. A $30 bingo ticket includes 10 bingo rounds, one drink, door prizes and a donation to help animals patiently waiting to be adopted. Then on Feb. 22, Love Me Not Drag Brunch takes over, with seating at 11 a.m. and the show at noon, featuring Vagenesis, Dustyn Dawn, Chanel Belladonna and Baby Angel. Tickets are $15 (food and drinks not included), and tipping is very much part of the romance, so bring your dollar bills.

Underground Pizza Co.

30 Market Place, Baltimore

Underground Pizza Co. is hosting Jokes from the Underground on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., a Valentine’s-themed stand-up comedy showcase billed as a show “for everyone who’s ever loved ... or tried to.” The lineup includes headliner Chris von Clap, with sets from Bobbie Ray and Matt Brown. They’re also running pre-show specials from 7:30 to 8 p.m., including $1 Natty Bohs and $10 pizzas, which feels like the right way to ease into a night of jokes about love.

Cozy, hands-on and carb-forward

Good Boy Bagels

834 S. Conkling St., Baltimore

Good Boy Bagels is hosting a four-course pop-up dinner on Feb. 10, 2026, with complimentary drink pairings and a menu that will be announced soon. If carbs are your Valentine, this is one worth screenshotting. Keep an eye on Good Boy Bagels’ Instagram for details as they drop.

Pitango Bakery

903 S. Ann St., Baltimore

The Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Workshop at Pitango happens on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. Guests decorate six heart-shaped sugar cookies with house-made royal icing, with wine, espresso drinks and seasonal cocktails available for purchase. You’ll leave with dessert and something extra sweet to show for it.

Spooky love (for the bold)

Laurel’s House of Horror

935 Fairlawn Ave., Laurel

If your idea of romance includes screaming, Love Is Blind is Laurel’s House of Horror’s Valentine’s Day-themed haunted house, open Feb. 14 and Feb. 21. It has optional add-ons like lounge access, meet-and-greets with scare actors and behind-the-scenes tours — because nothing bonds people like trauma.