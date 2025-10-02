This weekend will be girlhood at its finest with free sweet treats, friendship bracelets and glittery cocktails at several bars and eateries around the Baltimore region.

The catalyst? Taylor Swift’s “The Life of A Showgirl,” which is dropping midnight on Friday.

Swift, who needs no introduction, announced the album in August, a few months after reclaiming the masters of her catalog earlier this summer. The singer-songwriter teased the album on the “New Heights” podcast, which is co-hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce (who is also a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs).

“The Life of a Showgirl” has already broken records, surpassing five million pre-saves on Spotify as the most pre-saved album in its history.

“The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” which Variety called an "89-minute event — packed with a music video and behind-the-scenes footage and commentary" — will be playing at several local theaters, including The Senator on York Road and Bengies Drive-in in Middle River.

Here’s where you can join other Swifties for listening parties, sing-alongs and trivia.

Taylor Swift Night at The Chasseur

The Canton tavern will be hosting a “fully themed” Taylor Swift night on Friday, with drink specials — The French Blonde — and trivia.

The tavern will be playing the new album “front to back” in the upstairs area.

Time: 8-10:30 p.m.

Price: Entry is free. Snacks and starters are $6 to $18 and sandwiches are $12 to $18.

Location: 3328 Foster Ave.

The Life of a Show Girl album release party at Bark Social

Go for the pups, stay for the chance of winning a raffle for the album. The premier club for dogs will blast the record this Friday while also serving special cocktails inspired by Taylor Swift’s songs: Eldest Daughter, an orange mojito; Honey (Taylor’s Version), a bee’s knees; Life of a Showgirl, a glittery orange margarita.

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Price: Free entry if you are going by yourself. You must have a membership or buy a day pass if you are bringing your dog with you.

Location: 3822 Boston St.

A Showgirl Album Drop Party at Prism Annapolis

If you and your kid are both Swifties, consider driving to Annapolis for a double celebration this Friday. The kids’ portion of the event will start at 4:30 p.m., with craft and activity stations, karaoke, photo ops and SPUN Cotton Candy. There will also be a food truck.

The adult-only party starts at 8 p.m., though the cotton candy and pizza truck stay. There will be trivia, a costume contest and karaoke.

Time: 4:30 -11 p.m.

Price: Tickets are $44.52.

Location: 49 Spa Road, Annapolis

Taylor Swift Brunch at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Known for its crab cakes and seafood, the restaurant is promising the “ultimate event” for Swifties this Saturday, where fans can celebrate both the release and the singer’s engagement.

Make sure to dress up in glittery outfits — the restaurant is suggesting orange hues and showgirl flair — and bring handmade friendship bracelets to trade. There will also be bottomless drinks and mocktails for those under 21, surprise sing-alongs and video highlights.

Time: 12 p.m.

Price: Entry is free. Brunch food ranges from $10 to $25

Location: 6526 Holabird Ave.

The Life of A Showgirl Listening Party at The Perch

The Federal Hill bar is hosting a listening party this Saturday with some “Taylor-inspired” food and drinks, a friendship bracelet station and more. The bar is promising a day “full of music, fun, and Swiftie energy” that “you won’t want to miss.”

Time: 1 p.m.

Price: Free entry. Starters and sandwiches range from $9 to $20, and cocktails are $11-12.

Location: 1110 S. Charles St.

Taylor Swift Music Bingo at The Point

The Towson restaurant is calling all Swifties to “channel your inner era” and “make the whole place shimmer” this Saturday evening. The restaurant will be hosting a music bingo and sing-along with themed bites, drinks and fun prizes. There will also be trivia from 6-8 p.m.

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m.

Price: Free entry. Starters and entrees range from $12 to $28.

Location: 523 York Road, Towson

Bonus: Rita’s Italian Ice

Dedicated fans will stay up past midnight to listen to the album as soon as it drops, and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard seems to respect the hustle. The first 1,989 (nice!) Rita’s Ice app users to enter the promo code “SHOWGIRL” will get one free small Italian ice with any treat purchase.

If you can’t stay up that late on a school night, the promo is valid through 11:59 p.m. on Friday.