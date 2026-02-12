In divisive times, Glenstone Museum’s new exhibit reminds visitors of what brings Americans together.

The free Potomac museum’s latest show features works by some of the most significant American artists within the last century, including Ruth Asawa, Willem de Kooning, Kerry James Marshall, Jackson Pollock, Cindy Sherman and Andy Warhol.

It’s called “Ties of our common kindred,” borrowing from a phrase in the Declaration of Independence that asks Americans “to consider the ties that bind us together as people, even in moments of disagreement,” Nora Cafritz, Senior Director of Collections at Glenstone, told The Banner.

“The artists on view are really fantastic ambassadors for that sentiment,” she added.

Despite its impressive catalog of American art, this marks the first time Glenstone has mounted an exhibit specifically focusing on American creativity and innovation. This year’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and Presidents Day on Monday present a timely opportunity, curators decided, to examine how the art of America’s past can help shape the present and future.

Barbara Kruger’s “Untitled (I shop therefore I am)” is one of many pieces on display in the “Ties of our common kindred” exhibit. (Glenstone Museum)

“Artists are always the ones that are translating or interpreting or working through challenges,” Cafritz said. “Artists are often leading us to conversations that need to happen.”

“Ties” is one of three new and upcoming exhibits at Glenstone that celebrate American artists’ innovation and influence. A separate installation, also open now, focuses on Jasper Johns, whose riffs on the American flag invite viewers to reconsider the symbol’s meaning beyond patriotism.

A March 19 exhibit focuses on Andrea Bowers’ work, which blends fine art and political activism. Over the course of the next two months, Glenstone will drop its usual prescheduling requirement and offer daily walk-up tickets.

Here are more things to do this weekend and beyond in Montgomery County.

‘Nothing Up My Sleeve’

Performances run from now through March 15

Bethesda’s RoundHouse Theatre welcomes magician Dendy to the stage for a one-man play that’s part magic show, part personal narrative on his journey to becoming a magician. Co-written and directed by D.C.-area playwright Aaron Posner, “Nothing Up My Sleeve ... Simple Deceptions for Curious Humans” had its world premiere Wednesday and remains for a month as part of the Bonnie Hammerschlag National Capital New Play Festival.

Ticket prices vary.

Lunar New Year party

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Festivities to usher in the Year of the Horse continue this week with an opening celebration at Montgomery Mall featuring a dragon parade, dragon and lion dances, martial arts demonstrations and more cultural performances. The Chinese Culture and Community Service Center has been partnering with Montgomery County shopping centers for nearly 30 years to celebrate the occasion, this year held at Macy’s Court in Westfield Montgomery Mall.

Attendance is free, no registration required.

‘Havana Hop’

Performances run from Saturday through March 14

Take your kids to a show that encourages dancing with the performer. Imagination Stage’s new musical stars Yeila, a young girl who wants to be a star — but stage fright holds her back. A visit to her grandmother’s home in Cuba inspires Yeila to add salsa into her hip-hop performances, and allows her to discover the joy in her heritage.

Tickets begin at $21.50. Babies under 1 require a $5 lap pass.

Galentine’s Day celebrations

Thursday through Sunday, times vary

The day before Valentine’s Day is Galentine’s Day — a holiday coined by NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” to honor female friendships. Here’s where to assemble the group chat for a girls’ night (or day) out.

A Galentine’s Day party at The Family Room in Olney (Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., includes complimentary treats and others available for purchase)

Paint and sip at Stone Silo Brewery in Damascus (Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., tickets are $45 and include a heart-shaped trinket dish to paint and a complimentary beverage)

Galentine’s tea at Fallen Oak Distillery’s Speakeasy in Olney (Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., tickets are $53 per person)

Valentine’s Day

Friday and Saturday, times vary

Whether you’re looking for a valentine or have one to celebrate with this year, there are myriad offerings for spending a day celebrating love.

Some notable events include:

MLK tribute concert

Sunday at 7 p.m.

Black History Month celebrations continue in Montgomery County this week with a performance at Strathmore in North Bethesda. “Living the Dream,” featuring the gospel choirs of Washington Performing Arts and the Choral Arts Chorus, deliver a tribute through song and stories to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy.

Tickets range from $25 to $45