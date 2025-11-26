Just as Thanksgiving winds down, it’s time to get out to holiday celebrations for December. This week in Montgomery County brings a few turkey trots, light displays and a chance to ride a historic streetcar with Santa Claus himself.

Turkey trots

Thursday and Saturday, times vary

If you’re a person who needs to get moving before sitting down for turkey — or wants to make up for the excess calories a couple days after — Montgomery County offers options. The YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Rotary Club Turkey Chase Charity Race takes place along Old Georgetown Road on Thanksgiving at 8:30 a.m. The Cabin John 2 1/2-miler starts at 10 a.m. and a turkey burn-off race on Saturday at Seneca Creek State Park starts at 8 a.m.

Some race registrations are free but others require a fee.

Winter City Lights

Friday through Dec. 29

Olney’s festive light show opens up Friday with aptly-named displays like Candy Cane Lane, as well as a 52-foot Christmas tree that flickers along to holiday songs and carols.

Tickets are $18-$33, but admission is free for children under 4.

Trolley ride with Santa Claus

Saturday through Dec. 22

It’s not a ride in Santa’s sleigh, but what about a historic streetcar? On weekends through Dec. 22, the National Capital Trolley Museum in Colesville will send guests along a mile-long woodland railroad with Kris Kringle accompanied by crafts for kids, hot chocolate and other holiday treats.

Tickets are $12 but admission is free for children 2 and under.

Kensington Holiday Market

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kensington business neighbors Olive & Loom, a Mediterranean-inspired linen and textile shop, and BabyCat Brewery will host the town’s third annual holiday market on Saturday and Sunday. This event will feature local artists, live music and beers.

Admission is free.

Earl Sweatshirt

Saturday, 8 p.m.

The 31-year-old rapper will be at the Fillmore Silver Spring to perform from his album “Live Laugh Love.” In it, the dazzling wordsmith sounds as happy as ever, spitting verses over bouncing grooves about the family he built and dealing with the conflict that comes with a hard-earned comfort.

Tickets start at $45.

Christmas tree lighting

Dec. 3, 6-7 p.m.

Montgomery Village’s annual tree lighting incorporates a performance from the Montgomery Village Community Band and hot cocoa to stay warm. The ceremony takes place at 19632 Club House Road.

Admission is free.

‘Rules for Living’

Dec. 3 through Jan. 4

Bethesda’s Round House Theatre will put on the American premiere of the British holiday comedy. A dysfunctional family sorts through years of history and drama over Christmas lunch.

Tickets are $50-$100.