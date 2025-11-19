Christmas tree lightings begin as soon as Dec. 3 in Montgomery County. Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 14, with some celebrations of the holiday happening earlier. Here’s where you can catch illuminations — all of them free — across the county.

Montgomery Village Christmas tree lighting

Join Santa and the Montgomery Village Community Band at the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. The tree will stand in its traditional place on Montgomery Village Avenue, between the Montgomery Village Shopping Center parking lot and CVS pharmacy. Enjoy holiday music, hot cocoa and other sweet treats.

🗓️ Dec. 3 from 6-7 p.m.

📍19632 Club House Road, Montgomery Village

Gaithersburg Jingle Jubilee & tree lighting

Join the Gaithersburg Jingle Jubilee for an “evening of music, dance, and song” on the 99th anniversary of the city’s tree lighting ceremony. This free, public event takes place at the City Hall Concert Pavilion in Olde Towne with limited outdoor lawn seating. Attendees are asked to donate to the Holiday Giving Program, a 25-year-old city initiative to help purchase gift cards for needy families with children.

🗓️ Dec. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

📍31 South Summit Ave., Gaithersburg

Rockville tree lighting in The Square

The Square’s largest community event of the year is the Rockville Tree Lighting, which features live music, holiday-themed dance performances and photos with Santa at the North Pole photo booth. Listen to the jazzy sounds of The Grandsons and the Rockville High and Montgomery High School choirs. Organizers encourage attendees to bring new, unwrapped toys, which will be donated to Toys for Tots.

🗓️ Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m.

📍36 Maryland Ave., Rockville

Clarksburg holiday tree lighting

Clarksburg Premium Outlets will host a Holiday Tree Lighting for an evening of lights, live musical performances and shopping. There will be pre-Black Friday sales for the local Bath & Body Works, Clarin’s, Columbia, Shawn David Photography and UGG stores.

🗓️ Nov. 22 from 5-7 p.m.

📍36 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850

Kentlands Tree & Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Join the Kentlands Tree & Menorah Lighting Ceremony for music, lights and family-friendly activities.

🗓️ Dec. 6 from 4-6 p.m.

📍40 Market St., Gaithersburg

Chevy Chase Annual Jingle Jubilee & Holiday Pop-Up Market

The Annual Jingle Jubilee & Holiday Pop-Up Market at Chevy Chase Lake features arts and crafts, photos with Santa, seasonal spirits from Uncorked and a special holiday performance from Rock Creek Dance Academy. The tree lighting celebration starts at 3 p.m. with the tree lighting itself scheduled for 5 p.m. A Wider Circle, the event’s charity partner, is collecting toy donations at the event’s Polar Express train ride. A pop-up market features the work of local artists and makers from 1-6 p.m.

🗓️ Dec. 6 from 1-6 p.m.

📍8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, Chevy Chase

Darnestown Civic Association Santa Tour & Tree Lighting

The Darnestown Civic Association is hosting the community Santa Tour & Tree Lighting event at Heritage Park. The community association has promised to include more details of the event as they become available.

🗓️ Dec. 7 from 2 -5 p.m.

📍 14015 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg

Westfield Montgomery Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Westfield Montgomery and The Potomac Chabad are hosting the eighth annual Westfield Montgomery Menorah Lighting in Bethesda. It takes place on Level 1 of the mall in the Nordstrom Court.

🗓️ Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

📍 7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda