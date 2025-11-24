More than 6,000 runners, walkers and strollers will line up on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda for the 43rd annual YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Rotary Club Turkey Chase Charity Race on Thanksgiving morning.

For participants, it’s not just about getting a good workout in before a large meal — it’s a chance for the community to come together for a good cause.

The event is the YMCA’s largest fundraiser of the year and is expected to bring in more than $200,000, said Tracy Miller, executive director of the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. The funds ensure that anyone who needs a service the YMCA offers can receive it, regardless of their financial situation.

“I say Turkey Chase is Bethesda on Thanksgiving morning. Everybody heads to the Y for the beginning of their holiday season,” Miller said. “But Turkey Chase actually goes to work after the race is over and we have the funds. Then we can start helping.”

Last summer, the YMCA sent more than 1,000 kids to 10 weeks of camp. The money also goes to programs for older people, including exercise programs such as water aerobics and pickleball that keep them moving and build community.

“When you look at some of the immediate impact and you walk through the Y every day and you see seniors that are anywhere from like 80s, 90s in the water and just vital and vibrant, you’re like ‘wow,’” Miller said. “Some of them are like, ‘The YMCA saved my life,’ and I think it’s because they had somewhere to go and they have people to see here and be a part of the community.”

The 10K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with the 2-mile event following at 9 a.m. All are welcome, regardless of ability — runners, walkers, children in strollers and pets on leashes. Same-day sign-ups are available.

Cabin John Turkey Trot

Nearby, runners can participate in the Cabin John Turkey Trot. The 2 1/2-mile race begins at 10 a.m. at Cabin John Local Park and flows down to the C&O Canal towpath and back up to MacArthur at the Union Arch Bridge.

The race is free, but participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item. The items will be donated to the Manna Food Center’s Smart Sack program, which provides food for 2,850 kids in the county.

Turkey Burnoff

If you don’t want to run on Thanksgiving morning, the Montgomery County Road Runners Club has an option for you. On Saturday, it will host a Turkey Burnoff race at Seneca Creek State Park. There are three options — a 5-mile race, a 10-miler and a fun run. All begin at 8 a.m.

The race is free for MCRRC members, $15 for nonmembers 18 and over and $10 for nonmembers under 18. Registration is available until the start of the race.