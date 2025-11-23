The crisp cool air many across Maryland have been feeling joyously means the twinkling of Christmas light displays are near.

The Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City, one of the premier holiday light displays in Maryland per the state’s tourism office, kicked off the season Thursday with new and returning features all lit to make lasting memories for visitors.

Train and amusement rides, holiday music, photos with Santa and moments to awe at the dozens of animated displays and the 50-foot Christmas tree remain at the festival, which is now in its 33rd year. Tickets are free for those 11 and younger, and $6 for those older.

Instead of walking the 58 acres of Northside Park, though, visitors can savor the dazzle of the holiday displays from the comfort of a horse-drawn carriage on selected “Enchanted Evenings” for $28.85.

Northside Park will only open on Dec. 1, 8, 9 and 15 to those hopping aboard the buggies. You can share a two-seat carriage with a loved one, a six-seater for your friends or family or go solo and reserve a space for yourself in a 12-seat buggy.

Outside of these days, the park will be open to all from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday from Nov. 20 to Dec. 21. There’s room to see the Winterfest of Lights daily the week of Dec. 22-Dec. 31.

Also new this year are Fire and Ice Nights on Friday and Saturday, when visitors can walk through the snow arch and sit on the ice throne, warm up near a bonfire and grab meals from food trucks and listen to live performers.

“This is one of the most magical times of the year in Ocean City,” Mayor Rick Meehan said in a news release. “Winterfest of Lights brings families together to celebrate the holidays and experience the joy, warmth, and beauty of Ocean City during the winter season.”