It’s another stacked weekend in Baltimore with marquee comedians, thoughtful art discussions, concerts and more. Check out these events to fill up your calendar.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Jim Gaffigan

The Emmy-winning standup star brings the “Everything is Wonderful” tour to the Lyric for three nights ahead of the Nov. 22 release of his Hulu special, “The Skinny.”

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday

Price: $50.90-$120.90

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

An Evening with Alex and Olmsted

This celebrated Baltimore-based puppet theater duo performs its kid-friendly “Milo the Magnificent” show all weekend at the Baltimore Theatre Project.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $15-$25 (Thursday is pay what you can)

Location: Baltimore Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, Nov. 14

Bert Kreischer

The often-shirtless comedian and podcast host stops by CFG Bank Arena on his “Permission to Party” tour.

Also at the arena this weekend: Pop-rock group Maroon 5 performs Sunday with Claire Rosinkranz.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $54.55-$127

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? No

‘The American Revolution’ and Civic Engagement Night

Maryland Public Television presents a preview of famed documentarian Ken Burns’ latest film, “The American Revolution,” followed by a panel discussion with University of Maryland professor Richard Bell.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Maryland Center for History and Culture (610 Park Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

The Baltimore Irish Tenor Banjo Summit

Celebrate the traditional four-string instrument at this two-day event filled with performances, dancing, workshops and more at Creative Alliance in Highlandtown. No experience necessary — come ready to learn some simple social dances.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday

Price: $25-$152 based on access levels

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Now You See It, Now You…’

The latest solo exhibit from Nora Howell, a Baltimore sculpture artist and Sondheim Prize semifinalist, debuts at Gallery CA with mixed-medium works that make “the invisible visible,” according to the exhibition’s description.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Gallery CA (440 E. Oliver St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Matt Moulis Celebration of Life

Friends and fans of Matt Moulis will gather to honor the late self-taught musician who played in bands in Texas and Maryland, including Potomac’s the Hidden Hand, and taught drums at School of Rock. Dave Nada, Trevor Martin and friends will perform DJ sets. Moulis, who attended Archbishop Spalding and Towson University, died earlier this summer.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Saturday, Nov. 15

Invent the Future

What would it feel like to live on another planet? What’s the latest outer space research? This special event at Maryland Science Center will explore the future of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through hands-on activities with local scientists and inventors.

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Price: Free with admission

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Family friendly? Yes

The Crane Wives

Emilee Petersmark knows the hazards that come with biting her tongue: “Swallow the poison I wanna spit / Bitter medicine, I think it’s making me sick,” she sings on the Crane Wives’ 2024 single “Bitter Medicine.” The Michigan indie-rock band headlines Nevermore Hall with Spencer LaJoye on Saturday night.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $35.50

Location: Nevermore Hall (20 Market Place)

Family friendly? All ages

Queering the Collection

Queer art historian and University of Pennsylvania professor Jonathan Katz will lead a discussion and Q&A through the Walters Art Museum’s new exhibit, “From Gérôme to Monet: Stories from the 19th-Century Collection.”

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Hackerman House at Walters Art Museum (1 W. Mount Vernon Place)

Family friendly? Yes

In Conversation with John Akomfrah and Sherrilyn Ifill

London artist and filmmaker John Akomfrah sits down with civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill to talk about his latest work, “The Hour of the Dog,” before it debuts Sunday at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Akomfrah’s multichannel film installation, which runs through Feb. 1, focuses on young activists during the U.S. Civil Rights Movement.

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Nov. 16

Winter market

The National Federation of the Blind, which has called Baltimore home for more than four decades, will host a market featuring local small businesses. Proceeds from vendors’ table rentals will benefit the nonprofit organization’s efforts with education and advocacy.

Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: NFB Jernigan Institute (200 E. Wells St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Alsop Conducts Brahms 3

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Laureate Marin Alsop is back to conduct the Brahms Symphony No. 3. Meanwhile, rising French-Serbian violinist Nemanja Radulović will make his BSO debut, performing the Khachaturian Violin Concerto.

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: $41-$91

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Hayley Williams, the singular frontwoman of Paramore and a Turnstile collaborator, brings her solo tour to the Lyric on April 14. Williams is determined to beat ticket scalpers so fans should head to her website for presale information and access.