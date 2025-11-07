Turnstile’s unforgettable 2025 just got better: The Baltimore hardcore band earned five Grammy nominations, which were announced Friday morning.

Turnstile — with frontman and producer Brendan Yates, guitarist Pat McCrory, bassist Franz Lyons, drummer Daniel Fang and guitarist Meg Mills — are up for best rock performance (”Never Enough”), best metal performance (“Birds”) and best alternative music performance (“Seein’ Stars”), along with best rock song and best rock album (both for “Never Enough”).

The nominations are based on the group’s fourth album, June’s heartfelt, genre-bending “Never Enough.”

They are also the latest milestones in the veteran quintet’s biggest year yet.

“Never Enough” debuted at No. 9 on Billboard’s album chart, the band’s highest placement ever, and earned Turnstile their first No. 1 single. They played the storied Glastonbury festival and brought crowd-surfing to NPR’s Tiny Desk, and landed a prime spot for Coachella in 2026. TV welcomed them, too, as the band debuted two songs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Back home, Turnstile drew thousands to Wyman Park Dell in May for a free concert that raised nearly $50,000 for Baltimore’s Health Care for the Homeless and instantly went viral in online music circles.

Turnstile’s year can’t be captured by only numbers. Shaky footage from the “Never Enough” world tour, and its perpetual mosh pits, filled social media feeds stop after stop — further cementing the band as one of music’s must-see live acts.

Turnstile, which released its debut album, “Nonstop Feeling,” in 2015, now has nine total Grammy nods to date. The quintet earned three nominations (best rock song, best rock performance and best metal performance) at the 2023 ceremony and a nod in 2024 for best remixed recording.

Across 14 tracks, “Never Enough” finds Turnstile seamlessly blending its hard-charging hardcore sound with flashes of ’80s pop rock, classical instruments and Baltimore Club-inspired drum loops. The band also released a companion “visual album,” directed by Yates and McCrory, in theaters, including a premiere at New York’s Tribeca Festival.

It’s the first Turnstile album produced by Yates, which Fang called a natural creative decision.

“He has the broadest eagle-eye view of like, ‘This is the vision that we want,’” Fang told The Banner before the Wyman Park Dell show.

“Never Enough,” released by Roadrunner Records, arrived June 6, nearly four years after Turnstile’s breakthrough album, 2021’s “Glow On.” Fang said the band is constantly driven to try new things and avoid repeating itself.

“I don’t think any of us feel any pressure because with every album, it just starts from a place of following creative impulses and following something internal,” he said.

Other nominations

Turnstile wasn’t the only act with Maryland ties to earn nominations Friday: R&B and pop singer-songwriter Dijon, who attended high school in Ellicott City, was nominated for producer of the year. He’s worked with Justin Bieber, Bon Iver, Charli XCX and more.

“Golden,” the hit single from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” earned nods for song of the year and best song written for visual media. Montgomery County native Rei Ami sings on the hit as the character Zoey.

The Grammys will air live Feb. 1 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on CBS.