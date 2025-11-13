Thanksgiving is still two weeks away, but gobbler events are popping up in Howard County, like the turkey waddle event for kids this weekend.

If you would rather be paying homage to living birds, head to the Howard County Conservancy for some bird watching. The county will also be honoring Indigenous voices and stories this week with a documentary screening.

Check out what else is happening through the week ending Nov. 19.

Columbia Homecoming Bash

6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Celebrate Columbia’s past, present and future with a good ol’ homecoming extravaganza. There will be a silent auction, music, food and drinks. Feel free to dress for a homecoming dance or rock some school spirit wear.

The night is also a fundraiser, benefitting the Columbia Housing Center. Tickets start at $108.55 and can be purchased here.

Let’s Dance

7:30-10 p.m. Friday

Put on your dancing shoes and head to the Wilde Lake Interfaith Center. While the dancing will take place in your seat, it will be a musical night as the Columbia Jazz Band performs hits from the swing era, like “A String of Pearls,” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” Tickets are $20. Purchase here.

Beyond Field Guides

10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday

Start your weekend immersed in nature, looking up to the sky and trees for birds. Join the Howard County Bird Club at the Howard County Conservancy’s Mount Pleasant location for “Beyond Field Guides – Introduction to Birding Using Apps and Websites."

Bring a pair of binoculars if you have them. Also, download the Merlin Bird ID app on your phone before the workshop starts. Admission is free.

Turkey Waddle

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

Little turkeys (aged two to 10 years old) can get their gobble on this Saturday morning with fitness challenges, arts and crafts and other activities. Bring a refillable water bottle.

Waddle on over to the North Laurel Community Center. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Sunday Game Day

1-10 p.m. Sunday

Will the Ravens continue their winning streak? Catch the big game on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns at Manor Hill Tavern.

For every NFL game, the tavern has 3|4|5|6 happy hour specials. What are the specials, you ask? Three dollars off select appetizers, $4 select draft beers, $5 wine by the glass and $6 signature cocktails.

Honoring Indigenous Heritage

6-8 p.m. Monday

Watch a screening of “Singing Back the Buffalo,” a documentary amplifying Indigenous voices and stories. The documentary explores environmental justice, Indigenous leadership and the “transformative power” of having the right relationship with land.

The county’s Office of Human Rights and Equity is hosting the event at the East Columbia 50+ Center Monday evening. Get free tickets here.

Pépin wine tasting

6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Sip on natural wine at Backwater Books on Tuesday night. Glasses will be flowing with Pépin Wines and winemaker Pierre Dietrich will be in attendance to discuss his wines.

So come, sip, savor and learn all about vino. Tickets are $40. Get yours here.