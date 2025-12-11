So you missed out on some sold-out shows this weekend — like a John Waters Christmas, Maryland Science Center’s Pink Floyd tribute or Baltimore native and “Breakfast Club” co-host Jess Hilarious’ two nights at Nevermore Hall.

Don’t sweat it. There are still tons of holiday celebrations, concerts and other events in the city to fill your weekend calendar.

Thursday, Dec. 11

Holiday on Holliday tree lighting

After inclement weather postponed the original date, the Baltimore City Hall tree lighting will illuminate downtown as “American Idol” contestant and city native Gabby Samone and the Baltimore Urban Inspirational Collective perform.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: City Hall (100 Holliday St.)

Family friendly? Yes

A Very Stoop Holiday

Make it a festive night out in North Baltimore: The White Marsh Ballet Academy will perform portions of “The Nutcracker” during Belvedere Square’s tree lighting ceremony from 5-7 p.m.

After a cup of hot chocolate or cider, walk over to the Senator Theatre for Stoop Storytelling’s annual holiday show, where Julia Nadeau, Rob Phoenix, William Young and others will share personal tales. Nelly’s Echo will provide the live music.

Time: Tree lighting is from 5-7 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m.

Price: $15 for students; $25 general admission

Location: The Senator Theatre (5904 York Road)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Cure’

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s psychological thriller about a string of bizarre murders is considered a classic, the fingerprints of which are all over the Japanese horror films that followed the movie’s 1997 release. It even made “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho’s Top 10 movies list. See a subtitled screening at the Charles Theatre.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $10

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? No, it’s rated R

Danny Brown

Danny Brown has turned out to be one of modern hip-hop’s most inventive characters. His latest album, November’s “Stardust,” is another left-field turn — this time toward hyperpop, the maximalist subgenre of electronic music having its extended moment. The Detroit rapper headlines Nevermore Hall, along with openers Underscores and femtanyl.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $40

Location: Nevermore Hall (20 Market Place)

Family friendly? No but the show is technically all ages

Friday, Dec. 12

Sade and Champagne

The description for this event at Old Goucher wine bar Fadensonnen — “a grown and sexy dance party” with DJ King Cole — could be the weekend’s surest bet. I mean, it’s Sade and Champagne. What else is there to expect?

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight

Price: Free

Location: Fadensonnen (3 W. 23rd St.)

Family friendly? Leave this to the adults

GZA

On his best day, GZA, a.k.a. the Genius, is the Wu-Tang Clan’s top technical MC. Just listen to “4th Chamber” or his verse on “Reunited” (“I splash the paint on the wall, formed a mural /He took a look, saw the manifestation of it was plural”).

GZA and the live band Phunky Nomads will honor the 30th anniversary of his seminal album, “Liquid Swords,” at Baltimore Soundstage. Opener Baltimore rapper ILL Conscious will also celebrate the release of his new release, “The Aggregation of Marginal Gains.”

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $30

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? All ages

Suspended Disbelief: 15 Years of Art from Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club

This opening reception invites visitors to explore Creative Alliance’s newest exhibition on Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club, Baltimore’s annual celebration of sleaze, staged fights and burlesque, all loosely tied to the rock and roll singer’s big day. Exhibit runs through Jan. 17.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites

Tickets are going fast for this intimate, hourlong performance, which combines classical instrumentation with contemporary singles by SZA, Frank Ocean, Solange and more — all amid the glow of candlelight in a church.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Price: $32.50-$42.50

Location: First Unitarian Church Baltimore (10 W. Franklin St.)

Family friendly? 8+ recommended

Saturday, Dec. 13

Station North Holiday Market

This outdoor/indoor market returns for its fifth year with gifts by dozens of Baltimore-based artists and makers, along with a kid-friendly dance party, food, drinks and more.

For more local gift ideas, stop by Holiday Heap at 2640 Space (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday), the Ottobar’s holiday makers market (5-9 p.m. Sunday) and the Greater Goods Market at R. House (noon-5 p.m. Sunday).

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: North Avenue Market (12-30 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Cirque Nutcracker

Troupe Vertigo, the Los Angeles-based theatrical circus company co-founded by Cirque du Soleil alum Aloysia Gavre, adds its acrobatic twist to Tchaikovsky’s classic Christmas ballet for two performances at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Time: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Price: $32-$107

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Shai Hulud

Don’t miss the opening set at this metalcore show from Ousted, the rising hardcore quintet from Baltimore that dropped the pummeling EP “How Do You Cope?” in September.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $34.54

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Handel, Exemplified

The Handel Choir of Baltimore performs the Baroque composer’s 1741 oratorio “Messiah.”

Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Price: $11.37 for students; $57.95 general admission

Location: Grace United Methodist Church (5407 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Dec. 14

Mayor’s Christmas Parade

This annual parade, now in its 52nd year, welcomes thousands of visitors along its 1.5-mile route from Hampden to Medfield. Expect festive floats, marching bands and appearances from Santa Claus and Darth Vader … because, well, why not?

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Starts on Falls Road (between Cold Spring Lane and 36th Street) in Hampden and ends on Chestnut Avenue (between 36th and 37th streets)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Joe Bonamassa and Gov’t Mule co-headline Pier Six Pavilion on Aug. 8. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

“House of Melo,” the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s exhibition on Carmelo Anthony’s Hall of Fame basketball career, has been extended through Jan. 16. Read my Q&A with Anthony.