When Sam Sheeder died in a scooter accident three months ago, he was working at a marina, the final chapter of the life he loved on the water.

Except it wasn’t the final chapter.

The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade on Saturday raised $110,000 for scholarships to help people who want to work in the marine industry — with $40,000 dedicated to the new Sam Sheeder Memorial Fund.

“We said, look, how do we honor him and how do we honor his legacy?” said Frank Sheeder, Sam’s father.

“We really felt that the marine and maritime aspect of what the foundation does aligns really closely with how much Sam loved the water.”

That donation helped make this year’s parade a record-setter for fundraising. Money to the EYC Foundation supports $4,000 college scholarships every year for area high school students pursuing maritime careers.

Sheeder, 27, moved from Texas to Annapolis a few years ago. He’d worked as a water sports supervisor for a youth camp there and took a job at a marina here.

Sam Sheeder loved his life on the water. After he died in September, his family set up a scholarship fund tied to the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade. (Frank Sheeder)

In September, he lost control of his scooter and hit a curb on West Street. He died of his injuries later that day.

His family asked that the foundation use the fund set up in his name for people who may struggle to find a path. Sheeder was open about his struggles with substance abuse.

“He was best when he was on the water and best when he was serving people,” his father said. “That’s why we chose the Eastport Yacht Club.”

Annapolis is a Christmas town, but maybe nothing says more about how the community celebrates the holiday than the Lights Parade, now in is 43rd year.

Thirty-nine boats ranging from 17 to 60 feet are decorated in holiday lights. Starting at 6 p.m., they parade around the waters of Annapolis Harbor, Spa Creek and Ego Alley.

Prime viewing spots include the Spa Creek Bridge and street-end parks in Eastport. Admission to the Watermark Harbor Queen, docked at the long wharf at Prince George Street, is $10, which also supports the foundation.

Susan Campbell Park at City Dock is closed this year because of construction, although the Ego Alley promenade is open from Randall Street to Craig Street.

This year’s awards were expanded to reach new people, with prizes for the best boat skippered by a captain under 30, and best new boat.

“We moved here and we didn’t know what the community was going to be like,” said Frank Sheeder, chair of the parade. “So what was really important to us was that we somehow plug into the community.”

“That’s why we love the lights parade so much, because we think it’s the best community event in Annapolis.”

We’re in peak holiday season. Here are some other great things to do through Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Blow your mind

6 p.m. Thursday

Artist Michelle Lillie will demonstrate glass blowing at Gallery 57 West during Midnight Madness. She’ll be joined by Tina van Pelt, who will show how to make glass ornaments.

Both artists will be outside the gallery. Free.

Kwanzaa downtown

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Guest teaching artist Noreen Smith will lead the Adinkra Necklace Workshop at the Banneker Douglass Museum. (Banneker-Douglass Museum)

The Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum will celebrate Kwanzaa with cultural demonstrations, live performances, Afrocentric cuisine and a holiday market filled with Black artisans.

Featured artists and programs include the Adinkra necklace workshop led by guest teaching artist Noreen Smith; music, dance and storytelling by the Performing Arts Center for African Cultures; and food from East Africa provided by Swahili Village.

The event is free, but reservations are requested.

On your toes

1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland debuts a new production of The Nutcracker in Annapolis on Saturday and Sunday. (Joanne Salyer)

Ballet Theatre of Maryland premieres its Annapolis-themed production of “The Nutcracker,” setting the story of Clara finding the magic in historic Annapolis.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, the new Nutcracker transports Clara to the War of 1812, where the Rat King sails into Annapolis Harbor to challenge the Nutcracker to a fierce naval battle.

The adventures continue through the gardens of the William Paca House and the Land of the Sweets, where 19th-century delicacies like caramels, cotton candy and popcorn come to life.

Principal dancers are Lauren Martinez, Sarah Jung, Alexander Collen, Diego Sosa, Karissa Kralik, Isaac Martinez, Victoria Sanzotera, Brayden Page, Cindy Case, and Amanda Cobb.

Conservatory students Emily Zarrilli and Reese Poole will share the role of Clara.

A popular seasonal event with a new twist is bound to bring out the crowds. There are two evening performances and four matinees, on Saturdays and Sundays, over the next two weeks.

Admission is $67 plus taxes and fees, with discounts for students, active-duty military and seniors. Sunday ticket holders get a chance to meet the dancers at the Sugar Plum Party one hour before each performance.

A ticket to watch the performance livestreamed is $36 plus taxes and fees.

Philharmonic holiday

7 p.m. Sunday

The Naptown Philharmonic performs holiday classics at the Eastport United Methodist Church.

Tickets to the community orchestra performance of “Sounds of the Season” are $10, or free for students.

Brigade carols

7 p.m. Sunday

Monte Maxwell, organist and director of chapel music at the Naval Academy Chapel, will perform classic Christmas carols at the 117-year-old beaux arts place of worship.

Singing along is the whole point of the Brigade Christmas Carol performance. Free.

Annapolis Christmas Show

7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Naptown Brass, a New Orleans-style band, marches in the 2024 Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade. They’ll close both nights of the Annapolis Christmas concert. (Rick Hutzell/The Banner)

Some of the best Annapolis musicians will perform at Rams Head Live in the annual AMFM Christmas show.

The Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians supports those who can’t work because of illness or injury and awards music scholarships.

This year’s Annapolis Christmas Show on Monday includes One Night Only Band, Oreo, Angie Miller, Doug Segree, Dana and George Biagini, Timmie Metz, Geckos, Matt McConville, Meg Murray, Leslie Webber, Dean Rosenthal, Madisun Bailey, Cyphers Band, East is East, Jeff Muller and Naptown Brass Band.

A second show at 7 p.m. Tuesday features Jimi Davies, Dan Haas, The Candy Rocks, Michael K., Starbelly, Honey Sol, Mixed Business, Casey McConville & Graham Furniss, Dublin 5, Unified Jazz Band, Skribe, Michael McHenry, Hypnotic Panties, Higher Hands, Nate Finn, Rich King & Sean Pelan and, again, Naptown Brass Band.

Admission is $50, plus taxes and fees. Only a few seats remain for each performance, but no-show tickets are sold at the door.