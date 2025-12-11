Looking for ways to celebrate the holiday season before it ends? With only three weeks until the new year, there are plenty of ways to finish out 2025 with joy and cheer.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County through Wednesday Dec. 17.

Lit at the Lights

6-9 p.m. Thursday

Would you rather stroll through Merriweather’s Symphony of Lights than drive through it in your car? How about enjoying samples of handcrafted cocktails and brews on said stroll? Thursday, experience “Lit at the Lights,” a 1-mile course with drink pit stops along the way. There will also be food trucks, live music and full-sized pours of drinks.

Tickets are $45 for sampling, $15 for walk-through only. Children age 3 and under are free.

Creepy Little Christmas

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Have yourself a ... creepy little Christmas? Learn about the darker side of the holiday season’s lore and legends at the Museum of Howard County History on Thursday night. Do you know about the Yule Cat? Or how about Mari Lwyd, a skeleton horse?

Children may join, but be aware that the real story of Santa Claus will be revealed. Tickets are $25. Reservations are required. Festive holiday attire is welcomed. Thursday’s event supports Toys for Tots, so guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Krampus to collect.

Nature-based teacher training

9 a.m.-noon, Saturday

Calling all educators: Come to the Howard County Conservancy on Saturday to see firsthand how nature-based learning can support your youngest learners through holistic developmental experiences. The training will explore using natural materials and taking the classroom outside.

Register here. Cost is $30. All participants will receive a Maryland State Department of Education certificate upon completion of the training.

Frozen Fest

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

The Robinson Nature Center is being turned into a frozen festival this weekend. Go on a winter walk in the woods and see an outdoor puppet show. Warm up by the fire and enjoy roasted marshmallows or learn about winter constellations in the planetarium. Jolly Old Santa Claus is even making an appearance.

Frozen Fest is $7 for nature center members, $10 for nonmembers and free for children under age 2. Preregistration is encouraged, however, walk-ins are welcome.

Chanukah on Ice

4 p.m. Sunday

To celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, gather with friends and family for Chanukah on Ice 2025 at Color Burst Park for ice skating, fresh doughnuts, a fire show and a menorah lighting. New to this year’s annual event is the Can-Norah, a menorah built entirely out of canned food, which is being donated to a local food bank. Ice skating starts at 4:15 p.m. followed by the menorah lighting program at 5 p.m. and a fire show at 5:20 p.m.

Howard EcoWorks volunteer event

5:30-8 p.m. Monday

Spend your Monday evening processing and packaging seed products with Howard EcoWorks. The nonprofit uses the products for fundraising and native plant awareness. The volunteer event has a cozy winter theme, so yes, there will be hot chocolate! Register here.

Main Street Chanukah Celebration

6-7 p.m. Tuesday

Gather for another night of menorah lighting on Ellicott City’s Historic Main Street. There will be traditional Hanukkah treats, live music, crafts and more. All are welcome.