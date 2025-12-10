The holidays are afoot, and that means lots of parties, gazing at lights, and other festive activities in Baltimore County. Here are some fun things to do for the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Winter Wonderland Train Garden & Christmas Light Trail

Thursday and Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

Spring Meadow Farms in UpperCo gets festive for the season. Enjoy the lights and the train garden, and on Fridays you can also get a barbecue sandwich or an ice cream concoction while you stroll.

Fire & Ice Family Night & Cookie Crawl

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Towson’s local businesses are giving out free cookies and the streets will be filled with ice sculptures and cozy fires. This event, which the Towson Chamber of Commerce puts on every year, always draws a crowd. Participating businesses include The Music Space, Barley’s Backyard, The Point, Charles Village Pub, and Red Pepper Sichuan Bistro.

Plane and train Garden

Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Check out this special train garden, where the volunteers who built it added special touches that connect to the area’s deep aviation history. Admission is $3 but free for members and babies. At the Maryland Aerospace Heritage Center, 2323 Eastern Blvd.

Holiday Maker’s Market

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Looking for something unusual? Green Spring Station is hosting a shopping day with merchandise from Baltimore’s unique boutiques. The event will feature live entertainment and holiday cocktails from the mixologists at the Cane Collective. Participating vendors include Mount Royal Soaps, Moxie Chocolatier, and Jill Andrews Gowns. The event is free and open to the public.

HanuCon — a Hanukkah pop culture celebration

Sunday, 8 a.m-3 p.m.

Chizuk Amuno Congregation in Pikesville is upping its Hanukkah game this year. You can spin the dreidel and eat latkes at home; at HanuCon, you can meet baseball players like Dean Kremer — who pitches for the Orioles as well as Team Israel — and find graphic novels (did you know Jewish writers and artists were comic book pioneers?), Judaic artwork, jewelry and hands-on activities.

Holiday market

Saturday, 12-5 p.m.

The Baltimore County Arts Guild is offering visits with Santa, face painting, free hot cocoa and a s’mores bar as well as train rides and a magic show. There will also be puppies. It’s all at the Catonsville Clubhouse. Admission is free.

Menorah lighting

Monday, 6 p.m.

The Chanukah House at 101 Brightside Ave. offers festive evenings throughout the eight days of the holiday. On Monday, it’s the School of Rock and JMORE Magazine’s turn to light the menorah and play some music. The lighting is free.