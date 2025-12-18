You don’t need to be reminded that Christmas is only a week away.

Instead, remember this: Getting out of the house is an underrated way to relieve holiday stress.

Or, if this is your time to shine, you’ll be pleased to know many of these events will only amplify the positive Christmas vibes. Either way, happy holidays, Baltimore.

Thursday

‘Wicked’

Whether the movie franchise made you a new fan or you’ve been defying gravity since the smash musical’s 2003 Broadway debut, “Wicked” live onstage is a theater experience to be savored. What’s billed as the Wicked Witch of the West’s origin story in the Land of Oz becomes a deeper story about friendship, discrimination and corruption. Runs through Jan. 11.

Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $92-$206

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 8-plus. Under 5 not permitted. The play is 2 hours and 45 minutes, with one intermission.

Celtic Woman

Ireland’s most successful all-female group performs Christmas classics, its own hits and Irish songs with a holiday twist alongside a full orchestra at the Lyric. Two members, Sean-nós singer Caitríona Sherlock and fiddle player Ciara Ní Mhurcú, are making their band debut on this tour.

Also this weekend: Nine-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey’s Celebrate Christmas Tour stops by the Lyric on Saturday.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Price: $36.90-$143.65

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Belly Dance with Naimah Dances

Meet new people inside the Creative Alliance’s Creativity Center Dance Studio, where the award-winning Baltimore belly dancer Naimah will teach the art form’s foundational moves, etiquette, history and more. All levels of experience are welcome.

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Price: $20

Location: Creativity Center Dance Studio (3137 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? No, designed for adults

Friday

Ditch Day Holiday Party

We won’t tell if you play hooky Friday — I mean, half of the office is in holiday mode anyway, right? Come ready to dance the day away to the sounds of DJ Hott Tidy, Mr. Phillyawn, DJ Davy J and the Real Bearded Drummer.

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Price: $49.87

Location: Nevermore Hall (20 Market Place)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Emo Nite

Before she won “The Voice” and topped the country charts, Cassadee Pope was an emo kid fronting the Florida band Hey Monday. She returns to her roots when she co-hosts Emo Nite — a DJ’d, sing-along party of pop-punk anthems from the past 25 years — with the Summer Set’s Brian Logan Dales.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $21

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18-plus

Saturday

Jonas Brothers

Two decades in as a band, Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are still going strong. They released their seventh LP, “Greetings from Your Hometown,” in August before dropping “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” on Disney+ and an accompanying soundtrack last month.

Expect to hear songs from these records, along with the trio’s deep catalog of hits, at CFG Bank Arena. Jesse McCartney, Franklin Jonas and Deleasa will also perform.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $65.90-$201.95

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Holiday Pops

Nothing says Christmastime like tap-dancing Santas. The jolly dancers will again join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, conductor Stuart Chafetz and the Baltimore Choral Arts Society for this spirited annual matinee. If you can’t make Saturday’s show, there’s a Sunday performance as well.

Time: 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price: $31-$109

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

PLRLS

The veteran Baltimore post-punk band, which includes ex-Ottobar owner Michael Bowen and former “Ace of Cakes” decorator Elena Fox, headlines this holiday concert at pinball bar Holy Frijoles in Hampden.

For more local live music this weekend, check out singer/songwriter Sophia Bryter, Cheshire and more at the Ottobar on Saturday night.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $14.01

Location: Holy Frijoles (908-912 W. 36th St.)

Family friendly? 18+

Hampden Holiday Market

It’s not too late to find that locally made gift you’ve been hunting for, as more than 40 local shops will be at St. Luke’s Church on the Avenue in Hampden. Enjoy hot cider, soup and the sounds of bossa nova jazz by Gina Earl as you shop.

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: Free to enter

Location: St. Luke’s Church on the Avenue (800 W. 36th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday

Baltimore Farmers’ Market

It’s your last chance to enjoy the fruits (and beignets, empanadas, pot pies, fire garlic pickles and on and on …) of local labor under the Jones Falls Expressway before the market’s winter break. It will return in April for its 49th season.

The Christmas Market at the Inner Harbor’s West Shore Park also opens for one last weekend before its season ends on Christmas Eve.

Time: 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine

Price: Free to enter

Location: 400 E. Saratoga St.

Family friendly? Yes

Hands on Holiday: Winter Solstice

This festive kids’ program at Ivy Bookshop, led by Waldorf School of Baltimore early-childhood educators, will feature story time, crafts, hot cocoa and a candlelit walk around the evergreen spiral.

Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Price: $11.20 per child (includes craft and refreshments; accompanying adults are included in admission)

Location: Ivy Bookshop (5928 Falls Road)

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 8 and under

Just announced

Bachata hitmakers Romeo Santos and Prince Royce will perform at CFG Bank Arena on April 11. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.