‘Tis the season to share, celebrate, and try to find warmth. Baltimore County has lots going on, as usual. Here are seven things you can participate in this week, Dec. 17-24, to get into the holiday spirit.

Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular

Nightly, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More than 40,000 people went to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium to see this holiday light show. You have many options from now until Christmas Eve to see it, and you can check hours and prices here as they vary. The show offers ballerina shows, snow globes, food trucks, and a Swiss holiday village. Tickets range from $10 to $25.

Kid’s night at the museum (aka Parents’ Night Out)

Friday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum offers several “nights out” a year when parents can drop their children at the historical park for a fun night of activities while they shop, enjoy dinner, or otherwise perform tasks that are difficult with young ones underfoot. The cost is $12 per child, but make sure you pick them up on time because late fees run $20 per half hour.

Craft night

Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Braglio Farms on Marriottsville Road in Randallstown is transformed into a holiday wonderland each season. You can join in a craft activity for just $5 and stick around to see the light trail and some of the other activities across its many snowy acres. Children will be decorating an edible ice cream Christmas tree.

Holiday food and present drive

Saturday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Minority Coalition Community Center in Collaboration with the Islamic Circle of North America and Emmart’s United Methodist Church are seeking volunteers to donate presents, food items, and pet food to help families in need this Christmas. The drop-off location is: 1708 Whitehead Road, Suite 101, Woodlawn. The pickup location for the items is Emmarts UMC, 7100 Dogwood Road, Windsor Mill.

Christmas at the Creamery

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s never too cold for ice cream, especially not the homemade goodness that the Prigel Family Creamery in Glen Arm serves up. And you can pair it with hot chocolate and cookie decorating fun at this delightful event that kids love. Decorating kits are $8, and the Mexican on the Run food truck will be there to provide the main meal to go with all those sugary sides.

Holiday Train Garden at The Fire Museum of Maryland

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This marks the last day for the popular train garden at the museum, which you can enjoy along with admission to see the collection of historic fire engines. Admission is included with a ticket to the train garden.

Mariah Bonner in Concert: I’ll be Home for Christmas

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy this beautiful holiday music with Sean Lane on piano, Seth Kibel on clarinet, saxophone and flute, and Bob Abbott on upright bass. It’s all happening in the picturesque setting of Manor Mill in Monkton. Tickets are $27.50.