The snow hasn’t completely melted across Central Maryland because, baby, it’s cold outside.

Warm yourself with these seven things to do in Howard County from Thursday through Christmas Eve.

Winter break hangout for teens

6-9 p.m. Friday

School’s (almost) out for the year. If your teen is looking for something to do, Howard County is hosting an event just for them. Located at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, this kick-back promises to include games, activities and pizza. Registration is $5.

Ugly sweater party at GameOn

8-11:45 p.m. Friday

You only get to wear it once — maybe twice — a year. You might as well show off that ugly sweater at GameOn in Columbia. The bar and arcade already have nostalgia vibes, so why not lean in?

Holiday pops with the Columbia Orchestra

10:30 a.m. Saturday

The Columbia Orchestra is cranking up all of the winter holiday favorites. From “The Nutcracker” to “White Christmas” to the “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah,” the show has something for music lovers of all ages. Tickets are sold out for the 1 p.m. show, but you can reserve your seat at the morning performance for $25.

Holiday edition drag brunch

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

This festive brunch at Union Jack’s Columbia will surely leave visions of sugar plums dancing in your head. This event includes bottomless mimosas, live performances and a Toys for Tots drive. Tickets are $23.

Howard County Kwanzaa Market

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday

Howard County’s first Kwanzaa Market at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center spotlights local, Black-owned businesses. Organizers say the event embraces the Kwanzaa principle of Ujamaa, or cooperative economics. Vendors’ goods include art, jewelry, clothing, body and hair care products, home decor, accessories and more.

Swing dance flash mob

1-2 p.m. Sunday

If you have holiday shopping to do this weekend, head to Savage Mill. That’s where a group of swing dancing friends says it will break into dance Sunday. This group has staged flash mobs at the Columbia Lakefront and The Mall in Columbia.

Jazzy Christmas Eve brunch and dinner

11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-7 p.m. Wednesday

If treating yourself to a nice hot meal is part of your Christmas Eve tradition, book a reservation at The White Oak Tavern. This Ellicott City restaurant will have live jazz music going all day for brunch and dinner.