Will the weather cooperate for Baltimore’s weekend warriors? Our fingers are crossed, even as we see more predictions for snow. (A possible “bomb cyclone”? Yikes.)

But if it’s safe and you’re looking to leave the couch, there’s everything from a glitzy Broadway production to live shows by talented Baltimore musicians, along with a number of free options for anyone watching their wallet. Bundle up!

Thursday, Jan. 29

James David Young

In Charles Village, cellist Peter Kibbe, flutist Maddy Strong and poet Anna K. Crooks bring to life the latest compositions by Baltimore’s James David Young, who last month released his latest album, “Bone Made From Animals,” which was inspired by vultures.

Time: 7:30-9 p.m.

Price: $10-$20 at the door

Location: 2640 Space (2640 St. Paul St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Spirit World

A spot guaranteed to get warm: Royal Blue’s always popular dance floor. Spirit World, the roaming Baltimore dance party, takes over the Station North bar with genre-agnostic DJ sets from Lady Lavender and Soso Tharpa.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Royal Blue (1733 Maryland Ave.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra

Javier Nero, the acclaimed jazz trombonist and Peabody Institute faculty member, and his 18(!)-piece orchestra of saxophonists, trumpeters and more will perform fresh updates of jazz standards with nods to blues, funk and world music.

Time: 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Price: $10-$25

Location: An die Musik Live! (409 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, Jan. 30

‘Sacraments’ opening reception

What if we viewed life’s rites of passage through a feminist lens? Maryland’s Goxxip Girl Collective explores questions about maturity and reproduction at this new exhibit, which runs through Feb. 21 at Creative Alliance.

The Highlandtown arts venue will also host concerts from Baltimore powerhouse singers Outcalls on Saturday and a double danceable bill of Landis Harry Larry with Micah E. Wood on Sunday.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free. Register here.

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Pearl

The Copycat Building on Guilford Avenue has long been a legendary space in Baltimore’s music scene, hosting shows by Future Islands, Dan Deacon and countless other acts before they were the choices of tastemakers. The Bogus Gallery inside the Copycat carries on the tradition with Baltimore punk quartet Pearl, whose new album, “Love & Grief” drops in April.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $10-$15 at the door

Location: Bogus Gallery (1511 Guilford Ave.)

Family friendly? 18-plus

Saturday, Jan. 31

‘The Great Gatsby’

Baltimore is making a habit of launching Broadway shows’ national tours, like “Water for Elephants” in October. Up next: “The Great Gatsby,” the production based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 classic. See the glamorous play, which won the 2024 Tony Award for best costume design, through Feb. 7 before it treks across the country.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $89-$236

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 10-plus

‘Clue: The Movie’ with Lesley Ann Warren

For some, “Clue” is more than a board game — it’s an ’80s cult classic movie, too. This event at M&T Bank Exchange will feature two film screenings, both hosted by Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Ann Warren, aka the movie’s Miss Scarlett.

Time: 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Price: $33.50-$156.50

Location: M&T Bank Exchange (401 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? The movie is rated PG.

Legends of Laughter

Veteran stand-up comedians Sommore (“Queen Chandelier”), Lavell Crawford (“Breaking Bad”), Earthquake (“Chappelle’s Home Team: Earthquake Legendary”) and Joe Clair (“Def Comedy Jam”) will leave the Lyric audiences in stitches at this one-night-only performance.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $83.10-$161.40

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? No

Game Over Baltimore

For the gamers, Metro Baltimore hosts a lineup of rock bands playing video game music, headlined by Charm City’s own Steel Samurai. Beyond music, there will be free-play video games, too.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $20

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Sunday, Feb. 1

Wild Pink

Introspective New York indie-rock band Wild Pink — whose 2024 release “Dulling the Horns” was its “most driving, propulsive album,” per Pitchfork — brings its headlining U.S. tour to the Ottobar in Remington with openers Dead Gowns and Jupie.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $26.72

Location: The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St.

Family friendly? All ages

Just announced

Baltimore Restaurant Week has been extended through Feb. 7 due to recent inclement weather. It was first scheduled to conclude Feb. 1.

Baltimore stand-up comedian (and “Bugonia” scene-stealer) Stavros Halkias headlines the Lyric on April 25 for two performances (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.). The comic known as Stavvy announced on social media that one of the sets will be taped. General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.