As the “Water for Elephants” cast took their curtain call on Tuesday evening, the sold-out Hippodrome Theatre crowd rose out of their seats.

The standing ovation came after two hours of acrobatic circus feats, emotive singing and slick storytelling. Some in the audience were already fans, wearing embroidered shirts and pins in support of the 2024 Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical.

“It’s one of the most beautiful shows I’ve ever worked on,” said executive producer Mimi Intagliata. “I think audiences are going to be really excited to see this all over the country.”

Fortunately for local theater lovers, Baltimore is getting the first look. “Water for Elephants,” which runs through Saturday, is the latest major theater production to debut its national tour here in recent years, following “The Wiz,” “Life of Pi” and others. There are more to come.

There are various reasons why, including Baltimore’s proximity to New York, the city’s revered venues and a rich history as a theater town. More recently, another factor has helped lure Broadway productions ready to hit the road: Maryland’s Theatrical Production Tax Credit, which can earn up to $2 million back to a single production — no small amount in the expensive, labor-filled world of theater production.

Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome, said the tax credit has led to “tremendous success.”

“Now we’re one of the most sought-after cities for watching these shows and getting these productions first round, which is so great for audiences,” Legler said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Legler noticed that states like New York and Illinois had introduced tax credit programs for live theater.

“Why aren’t we bringing this business into our own state?” he wondered.

Maryland’s own tax credit went into effect in 2022. Soon after, the Hippodrome found “almost instant success,” Legler said, with “The Wiz.” The national launch of the reimagined “Wizard of Oz” arrived in Baltimore in September 2023, nearly 50 years after its original debut at the Morris A. Mechanic Theatre on Charles Street.

A scene from “Water for Elephants” at the Hippodrome Theatre. The musical earned seven Tony Award nominations, including best musical, in 2024. (Matthew Murphy)

In 2023, the Hippodrome drew over 257,000 paid attendees, which generated more than $22 million of spending in the city, according to a report commissioned by the Maryland Stadium Authority.

More Broadway hits like “& Juliet” and “Life of Pi” soon made the Hippodrome their launching pad.

Intagliata, who has more than three decades of theater experience, said the ornate venue, which opened in 1914 as a movie theater, and its accommodating staff are a draw to producers. “It’s an amazing facility,” she said.

Actor Connor Sullivan made his return to the Hippodrome as August, the antagonist of “Water for Elephants” whose ugly behavior drew gasps from the audience on Tuesday night. The Wisconsin native was also here in June for a weeklong run of “Chicago.”

“It feels like a space where the audience is really engaged with you,” Sullivan said of the Hippodrome. “They’re giving you back a lot of energy and support.”

“Water for Elephants” comes at a strong moment for Baltimore theater. Baltimore Center Stage’s new season launches Oct. 15 with the award-winning “The Peculiar Patriot” and includes “Trinity,” the playwriting debut of Emmy winner Lena Waithe. From stalwarts like Everyman Theatre, Fells Point Corner Theatre and the Arena Players to newer black box venues like the Voxel, the city’s vast theater scene continues to challenge and entertain audiences.

Director Sam Pinkleton had no shortage of career options following the success of his comedy, “Oh, Mary!”

“Ceilidh” director Sam Pinkleton said the open layout of M&T Bank Exchange makes for a great venue for his interactive play. (Matthew Murphy)

After winning best director at June’s Tony Awards, he chose to bring his next project, “Ceilidh,” to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Exchange. Pinkleton said he wanted a crowd that would let loose and have fun during the interactive, dance-filled show, which runs through Oct. 12.

“That energy felt really right for the show,” said Pinkleton, a Virginia native who called Baltimore “the cool place we would go.” “I’m gonna offend people, but, like, I don’t want to do this show in L.A.”

Maryland’s theatrical tax credit is set to expire in 2027. Next year, Legler said, he’ll be in Annapolis, advocating for a new one. The state has been “so easy to work with,” Legler said, so he remains optimistic, especially given its success.

“We brought millions of dollars to the state of Maryland that would’ve gone to another city,” Legler said.

Before then, the Hippodrome will welcome more national tour launches like “The Phantom of the Opera” in November and “The Great Gatsby” in January, continuing a trend that has helped make Baltimore an East Coast destination for theater enthusiasts, Legler said.

As a “Phantom” fan, he can’t hide his excitement.

“Honestly, as a theater geek, I think it’s one of the most exciting things that’s ever happened in my 35-year career,” he said. “That one is kind of a game-changer for us.”