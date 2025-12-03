Holiday cheer is sweeping across Baltimore County with enough Christmas tree lightings, holiday markets and photo ops with Santa to fill your calendar.

There’s even a lighted golf cart parade.

Check out these events for the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Holiday light spectacular

5:30-10 p.m. Friday

The 2nd Annual Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular, held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, returns with more than a million lights, live performances, a carnival and a holiday village with shops and food trucks. The event runs through Dec. 30.

Families can also meet Santa, who will return each night through Dec. 23.

Tickets range from $10 to $25 depending, on which date and time you go. VIP admission is also available for $39 and includes a souvenir mug and bottomless hot chocolate.

Towson tree lighting

6-7:30 p.m. Friday

The Olympian Park tree in downtown Towson will come to life in a night filled with live music, inflatable decorations and visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus and other Christmas characters. Enjoy free cookies, hot chocolate, giveaways from local restaurants and a festive night out with the community. Click here for additional information.

Christmas Fest in Parkville

7-9 p.m. Friday

Head to Rock City Church in Parkville for Christmas Fest, a family-friendly evening of games, crafts, moon bounce, face painting, ornament decorating, food trucks and more. Additional information available here.

Holiday market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

The Community College of Baltimore County in Owings Mills is hosting a festive pop-up market featuring local makers, small businesses and student entrepreneurs. Shop for unique gifts and enjoy raffles, music and a photo booth.

Additional information is available here.

White Marsh holiday parade

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

The annual holiday parade at THE AVENUE at White Marsh ends with a grand entrance by Santa. (Courtesy of Harry Connolly)

More than 60 marching bands, dance troupes, mascots and more will take part in THE AVENUE at White Marsh’s holiday parade, a 28-year tradition capped by a grand entrance from Santa.

Families can also join a “Skate with Santa” at the ice rink after the parade. Tickets for skating must be purchased in advance at whitemarshiceskating.com.

Click here for additional information.

Free photos with Santa

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Kids can have free photos taken with Santa at the White House Nursery in Upperco on Saturday. (Courtesy of Emilee Craig)

Santa will stop by the White House Nursery in Upperco for free professional photos in a holiday-themed workshop surrounded by twinkling lights and festive decor.

Visitors can also check out the poinsettias and fresh wreaths in the nursery’s winter wonderland displays.

Additional information is available here.

Lighted golf cart parade in Bowleys Quarters

6 p.m. Saturday

Tarr Family Farm in Middle River will brighten up Bowleys Quarters with its annual lighted golf cart parade, featuring decorated golf carts, ATVs and UTVs. Enjoy holiday music, food trucks and shopping while celebrating this community tradition.

Visit Facebook for additional information.