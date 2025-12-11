For Artscape, Memorial Day weekend wins out again.

Baltimore’s biggest annual festival will again take place downtown on the holiday weekend of May 23-24, 2026, Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday morning.

Other festival dates announced at City Hall included: AFRAM, which will take place June 19-21 at Druid Hill Park; the Baltimore Caribbean Festival, also at Druid Hill Park, from July 11-12; and Charm City Live, which will take over War Memorial Plaza on Sept. 19.

AFRAM, one of the largest festivals on the East Coast to honor Black culture, celebrates its 50th year. The event is returning to a three-day format, starting on Juneteenth, to commemorate the anniversary, Scott said.

This past May, Artscape moved from its usual footprint in Mount Vernon and Station North to downtown as part of the mayor’s 10-year revitalization plan for the area. Some artists and attendees cried foul over the relocation from a designated arts district.

Many attendees applauded the revamped festival, thanks to the debut of the Scout Art Fair and the public art market under the Jones Falls Expressway. Some complained of long lines for food and drinks.