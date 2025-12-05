In future history books, the story of music in 2025 will need plenty of room for Maryland.

Around Baltimore, this year will be remembered as Turnstile’s takeover, the moment when the veteran quintet’s expansive, blurred-edges take on hard-core reached the masses.

But there was also Nourished by Time, Dijon and, of course, HUNTR/X, the fictional K-pop group behind a history-making smash hit.

As publications release their year-end best-of lists, here’s a look at how these musicians with Maryland ties fared.

Turnstile

“Never Enough,” Turnstile’s fourth album, came in early June — just weeks after the Baltimore band raised tens of thousands of dollars for Health Care for the Homeless at a free concert at Wyman Park Dell.

Initially, the 14-track record was largely met with praise, which led to year-end love as well.

The Associated Press included “Never Enough” in its top 10 albums, while Rolling Stone named it the 31st-best album of the year (“a haunting collection that’s worth repeat visits”).

For individual tracks, Pitchfork listed the title track as its 55th-best song. Meanwhile, London-based NME picked the explosive “Look Out for Me” as the 11th-best song of the year — a “decisive, exhilarating leap forward” for Baltimore’s biggest band.

Dijon

The year’s critical darling is arguably Dijon, the Los Angeles-via-Ellicott City musician who’s balancing a Grammy-nominated production career with his own star-making turn as an R&B/pop solo artist.

Dijon’s second album, August’s “Baby,” is a staple of best-of lists: No. 1 in New York Magazine’s Vulture, No. 2 in Pitchfork, No. 3 in the New Yorker, No. 4 in Rolling Stone and Top 10 for the AP.

“His sophomore album is a wonder, the kind of record that used to trickle out more in the past when legends like Marcus Miller, Prince, and Raphael Saadiq would manage simultaneous solo and supporting roles,” Vulture critic Craig Jenkins wrote.

Don’t skip over Dijon’s writing and producing on other celebrated albums of the year, such as Bon Iver’s “Sable, Fable” and Justin Bieber’s “SWAG,” the latter of which earned Dijon, a University of Maryland, College Park, alum, two Grammy nominations.

Dijon, who postponed Friday’s sold-out Fillmore Silver Spring concert, is the musical guest for this weekend’s episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

HUNTR/X

In 2025, there was no escaping “Golden,” the chart-topping single by HUNTR/X, the K-pop girl trio in Netflix’s surprise hit movie “KPop Demon Hunters.” The soaring pop song features vocals by Rei Ami, who grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2018.

“Golden” made history in September, becoming the longest-running No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart by an animated group.

Now, on top of recent Grammy nominations, the single landed at No. 3 on Rolling Stone’s best 100 songs and No. 17 on the Los Angeles Times’ top songs list.

Nourished by Time

Pitchfork sums up the appeal of “The Passionate Ones,” the second album by Baltimore native Marcus Brown, better known as Nourished by Time: “No skips in sight.”

The propulsive record, No. 9 on Pitchfork’s year-end list, captures Nourished by Time’s “post-R&B” sound, which wears Brown’s many influences (new jack swing, ’80s/’90s pop, rap, to name a few) on its beautifully tattered sleeves. If you need to dance your way through tough times, this is the soundtrack for you.

“The Passionate Ones” also made Rolling Stone’s albums list at No. 42. It described its sound as “ambitiously high-strung futuristic soul.”