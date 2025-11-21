If Thanksgiving planning got away from you, never fear. Although many caterers stopped taking orders Friday, these eight restaurants and grocery stores will take orders for complete Thanksgiving dinner packages over the next few days.

Mission BBQ

The Maryland-founded barbecue chain has two holiday meal packages sized for the number of mouths you need to feed. Both include a dry-rubbed and oak-smoked boneless turkey breast and drumstick, along with rolls and cranberry sauce. Side choices include smashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, green beans with bacon and a garden salad. Large meals offer the option to choose two sides; extra-large meals have six. Turkey, sides and desserts can be ordered a la carte.

Location: Locations in Germantown and Rockville

Feeds: Large meal, 4-6; XL meal, 12-15

Price: Large meal, $73; XL meal, $179

Deadline: Orders must be submitted by Saturday. Pickup can be arranged Tuesday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. or Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

All Set

Looking to change up your dinner’s main protein? All Set is partnering with Fryer’s Roadside and Money Muscle BBQ (all three share the same owners) to offer smoked turkey, fried turkey, seared salmon and smoked ribeye. All dinners come with skillet cornbread, mashed potatoes, gravy, brioche stuffing, Brussels sprouts, garlic string beans, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.

Location: 8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Feeds: 4

Price: $225 or $275, depending on protein choice

Deadline: Orders close Sunday at 2 p.m. Pickup is Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.

Clyde’s

It’s a choose-your-own Thanksgiving adventure at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase, where you can opt for fully cooked turkey or ham dinners for groups of two to eight, or raw, brined turkeys that you can roast at home for groups of three or four, or seven or eight. Sides include whipped potatoes, green beans, glazed sweet potatoes, sausage-sage stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Dessert choices include apple, pecan and pumpkin pie.

Location: 5441 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Feeds: 2-8, depending on selected meal

Price: $65-$396, depending on group size and protein choice

Deadline: Orders must be submitted by Sunday at 5 p.m. Pickup can be scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday.

Lia’s

The Italian spot offers everything you need for an intimate Thanksgiving dinner, featuring slow-roasted turkey breast and leg, stuffing with chicken sausage and sour cherry, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, candied yams, bacon Brussels sprouts, green bean-and-mushroom casserole, mac and cheese, port wine cranberry relish and rolls with parmesan herb butter, plus pumpkin pie if you have room left.

Location: 4435 Willard Ave., Chevy Chase

Feeds: 2

Price: $150

Deadline: Orders must be submitted by Monday at noon. Pickup or delivery can be scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday.

Little Miner Taco

Turkeys, which can come carved or whole, are wet brined in birria spices for 24 hours before getting deep fried, injected with a birria consommé and finished in the oven. The Thanksgiving package comes with four sides: garlic mashed potatoes, collard greens, mac and cheese and birria turkey gravy, plus a choice of two desserts: six slices of tres leches cake or a nine-inch apple pie.

Location: 39 Maryland Ave. Rockville

Feeds: 6-8

Price: $150

Deadline: Monday is the last day to order. Pickup is on Thursday.

Seasons 52

You can dine in or take dinner home — the menu is virtually the same at Seasons 52, with roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, brioche and sage stuffing, green beans, mashed sweet potatoes and cranberry relish. At-home Thanksgiving boxes also include a green salad and six pumpkin pie desserts.

Location: 11414 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda

Feeds: 4-6

Price: $230

Deadline: Monday is the last day to order. Pickup is Wednesday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Whole Foods

This grocery store chain is ready for meat eaters and vegeterians. Choices range from a plant-based meal for two to a prime rib package with sides for eight, with turkey breast, whole roast turkey, lobster, ham and beef Wellington options in between.

Location: 5 locations

Feeds: 2-8, depending on the package

Price: $42-$279

Deadline: Monday is the last day to order. Pickup is Wednesday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wegmans

If you’re picky about your sides, Wegmans has a plethora of options, including stuffing, whipped potatoes, green beans, honey-glazed rainbow carrots, roasted sweet potatoes, potatoes gratin, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash. Protein choices are whole turkey, carved turkey and spiral sliced ham. Appetizer trays and desserts can also be ordered a la carte.

Location: Locations in Germantown and Rockville

Feeds: 6-12, depending on package

Price: Varies depending on protein choice, number of guests and sides

Deadline: Orders must be submitted by Tuesday at 8 p.m. Pickup must be at least 24 hours after purchase through Thursday.