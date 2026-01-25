Matcha isn’t new to Baltimore. I remember drinking it years ago at City Cafe (RIP), long before green tea powder became a regular sight on café menus. At the time, I found matcha a little earthy — something I wanted to like more than I did.

That changed after a recent trip to Japan, where matcha is less of a trend and more of a daily ritual. Since getting home, I’ve been on a mission to try matcha across Baltimore to find the best local versions. What I’ve discovered is a city very much in its matcha moment. Here’s where to find some of the best in town.

Equitea Matcha Studio

311 W. 28th St.

Equitea, the brand behind much of Baltimore’s matcha buzz, recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Remington. In its soft-launch phase, Equitea Matcha Studio offers a limited menu with an emphasis on craft, sound and sensory detail, “creat[ing] space to slow down — one cup, one moment at a time,” according to its website. The experience reflects that, making for an ideal spot for anyone looking to enjoy the drink beyond flavor alone.

Sistahs’ Sweets

2507 St. Paul St.

Sistahs’ Sweets has matcha drinks but also leans hard into dessert options. (Chris Franzoni)

At Sistahs’ Sweets, matcha takes an entirely different turn that leans hard into dessert. The Charles Village bakery — owned by sisters Erin and Lena Bowman, homeschool graduates who finished school early and now balance careers as singers, actors, models, philanthropists, missionaries and entrepreneurs — has spent the past year rolling out over-the-top matcha drinks. Its creations have included blueberry cheesecake matcha, mango sticky rice matcha, horchata matcha lattes and banana pudding matcha. The shop is also known for its banana pudding and cupcake truck, which pops up at events around the city, making it one of Baltimore’s sweetest stops for the beverage.

Vent Coffee Roasters

1700 W. 41st St., Suite 480

Vent Coffee Roasters inside Union Collective in Hampden has matcha options. (Chris Franzoni)

Inside the Union Collective in Hampden, Vent is the kind of café that encourages you to stay a while (as evidenced by its “slow bar” coffees). Among its offerings are a matcha latte with honey-lavender syrup that’s calming and well balanced, along with a 32-ounce matcha latte for those who are willing to fully commit. Known for even larger-format drinks such as 64-ounce cold brew growlers, the café offers sandwiches, toasts, empanadas, overnight oats and Cup Noodles. It’s easy for a quick matcha here to turn into an extended visit.

Dooby’s

802 N. Charles St.

Try a white chocolate matcha cookie at Dooby’s in Mount Vernon. (Chris Franzoni)

Dooby’s has been a Mount Vernon staple for over a decade, serving Korean-inspired food from breakfast through dinner. Its matcha offerings fit neatly into that all-day flow. Try an iced matcha for a drinkable option or a white chocolate matcha cookie for those just easing into the idea of the tea. With breakfast served until 11 a.m. and a later menu that includes pork buns, rice bowls and ramen, it’s one of the better spots in the neighborhood to work remotely.

Bird in Hand Coffee & Books

11 E. 33rd St.

Food and matcha drinks from Bird in Hand Coffee & Books. (Chris Franzoni)

Since opening in 2016, Bird in Hand has offered Charles Village a mix of coffee, books and community, with all food and drinks sourced locally. Matcha here ranges from classic to creative, including a mint matcha, served hot or iced and sweetened with house-made mint syrup, or the Frosted Meadow matcha cocktail made with vanilla, sweetened condensed milk and vodka. It’s a natural place to meet for coffee, sit and read, or leave with a book in one hand and a green drink in the other.

Good Neighbor

3827 Falls Road

A matcha drink from Good Neighbor in Hampden. (Chris Franzoni)

Good Neighbor’s matcha fits neatly into the café’s broader goal of feeling like a place you want to linger. The modern, minimalist space offers a vanilla-sweetened matcha that’s simple and comforting, best enjoyed once the outdoor seating returns. Beyond coffee, Good Neighbor includes retail goods such as housewares and art, a plant shop on the property and a small boutique hotel. The Hampden café shares curated mix tapes on its website, providing an easy soundtrack for sipping something green.

Adee’s Coffee Roasters

1625 Fleet St.

A strawberry matcha latte from Adee’s Coffee Roasters. (Chris Franzoni)

Adee’s makes matcha easy to settle into. I ordered the strawberry matcha latte, which leaned creamy and lightly sweet without overpowering the tea itself. The Fells Point space is open, airy and well lit, with a full bar and a flower shop, Adee’s Tulips, next door. Bagels, toasts, sandwiches, muffins, croissants and other pastries make it a convenient stop any time of day (and an easy way to pick up a bouquet for yourself or that special someone).

Aura & Lattes

1186 Nanticoke St.

The Aura & Lattes mobile coffee cart in Pigtown serves matcha options. (Chris Franzoni)

Following in the footsteps of Equitea, which started as a pop-up, the Aura & Lattes mobile coffee cart in Pigtown adds more matcha to Baltimore’s tea scene with rotating locations and seasonal menus. January offerings include a honey-cinnamon matcha alongside flavored lattes such as salted caramel and Biscoff cookie butter. Because it operates as a pop-up, the best way to keep track of hours and offerings is by following the business on Instagram. It’s a reminder that Baltimore’s matcha options extend well beyond brick-and-mortar cafés.

Sophomore Coffee

2223 Maryland Ave.

Sophomore Coffee is serious about matcha. (Chris Franzoni)

Sophomore is tiny, focused and serious about matcha. The Old Goucher cafe is best suited for takeout because of its limited seating, but the shop offers several ways to customize your drink, including sweetening with honey, vanilla, cardamom or mocha. Sophomore sells matcha sets for customers who want to make it at home.