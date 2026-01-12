Some stars can steal the spotlight without winning a trophy. Just ask Wanda Sykes.

The day after the Golden Globes, Sykes — an actor and comedian who grew up in Gambrills — is making headlines for her brief but memorable appearance at Sunday’s ceremony. The 61-year-old, a recent Golden Globe nominee, was on stage to hand out the award for best performance in stand-up comedy on TV.

But while Ricky Gervais won, it has quickly become Sykes’ moment — partly because she accepted the award on the absent Gervais’ behalf.

In less than three minutes, Sykes turned the event, which aired live on CBS and Paramount+, into her own roast of the nominees. Here’s how Sykes, whose publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment, stole the spotlight:

A zinger for Bill Maher

Sykes first proudly announced herself: “Shoutout to the Golden Globes for having me because — you know this, when people pissed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys.”

The Arundel High School alum then turned her attention to the nominees, including Kumail Nanjiani, Brett Goldstein, Sarah Silverman and Kevin Hart: “Kevin is the richest guy in this category, and yet I know he wants it the most. You a true American, Kevin.”

But it was Sykes’ barb for comedian and political commentator Bill Maher, and the “Real Time” host’s befuddled, unamused reaction, that elicited the most squirmy laughs.

“Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Just try less,” Sykes said in a deadpan tone.

Standing in for Gervais

Sykes saved her most pointed joke for Gervais, the five-time Golden Globes host who won on Sunday for his Netflix special “Mortality.”

While announcing the nominees, Sykes said she’d relish the chance to accept on behalf of Gervais, an outspoken atheist who has come under fire for his jokes about trans people.

“I love you for not being here,” Sykes said. “Because if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf. And you’re going to thank God. And the trans community.”

Seconds later, her hope became reality. Sykes stuck to her word, while referencing an earlier acceptance speech from actor Teyana Taylor, who thanked “Father God in the name of Jesus.”

“The Golden Globe goes to — uh, Teyana, can I borrow your speech? — Ricky Gervais because he would like to thank God and the trans community,” Sykes said to laughs and applause.

‘Be Good’ pin

Sykes, who stars in the upcoming sports drama “Undercard,” also made a statement that went beyond jokes and roasts.

She wore a white pin that read “Be Good” on the lapel of her shimmering silver jacket — a protest after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis last week.

“Of course, this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent and it’s really sad,” Sykes told Variety on the red carpet before the show. “I know people were out marching and all today, and we need to speak up. We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people.”

While the Trump administration has described the shooting as an act of self-defense, a New York Times analysis of a collection of videos from the Jan. 7 scene found the footage contradicts the administration’s version of events. The shooting led to national protests on Thursday, including in the Baltimore region.