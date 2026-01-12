“KPop Demon Hunters” still has the “Golden” touch.

Netflix’s animated hit movie won two Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night: best animated feature film and best original song for “Golden,” the latter of which features vocals by Montgomery County native Rei Ami.

Born Sarah Lee of Germantown, Rei Ami attended the live ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, with fellow group members Ejae and Audrey Nuna.

“This award goes to people who had doors closed at them. I can confidently say rejection is redirection. So never give up. It’s never too late to shine like you were born to be,” said an emotional Ejae, who co-wrote the track, while accepting the award for best song.

While Rei Ami, who grew up in Germantown and graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2018, didn’t take the Golden Globes stage, she still had a memorable evening. Aside from the win, she shared Instagram clips of meeting Adam Sandler on the red carpet and cooking with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Released in June, “KPop Demon Hunters” is one of Netflix’s greatest success stories. The film, which centers on Huntr/x, a fictional, female K-pop group who must battle demons disguised as the rival group Saja Boys, is the streaming service’s most-watched movie ever, with more than 325 million views.

“Golden,” meanwhile, has helped fuel the movie’s success. The soaring single spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also continues to break global chart records, most recently spending 20 weeks atop Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart, which excludes American listenership.

With a win at the Golden Globes, attention will soon turn to the song’s chances at the 98th Academy Awards, where it is expected to be nominated for best original song. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 22 ahead of the March 15 event.

Other Marylanders were nominated at the Golden Globes but did not win, including Prince George’s County native Tramell Tillman (best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV) for “Severance” and the Baltimore-born Parker Posey (best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on TV) for “The White Lotus.”