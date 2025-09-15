Maryland native Tramell Tillman, a breakout star of “Severance,” won the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series on Sunday, becoming the first Black man to win the honor.

The 40-year-old, who grew up in Largo in Prince George’s County, first thanked his mother after accepting the award.

“‘You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for. Do the work. Show up. And most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public.’ My first acting coach was tough, y’all. But all great mothers are,” Tillman said to laughs and applause.

It was the first Emmy nomination and win for Tillman, who has earned critical and fan praise as Seth Milchick, a company manager loyal to the fictional Lumon Industries on ”Severance.” Apple TV+’s heady thriller, executive produced by Ben Stiller, wrapped up its second season in March and was renewed for a third season.

Tillman, a graduate of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, beat six other nominees in the category: Zach Cherry (“Severance”), Walton Goggins (“The White Lotus”), Jason Isaacs (“The White Lotus”), James Marsden (“Paradise”), Sam Rockwell (“The White Lotus”) and John Turturro (“Severance”).

“Severance” had the most nominees of any show at the 77th Emmy ceremony and won eight awards out of 27 nominations, including Britt Lower for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

“Severance” lost the outstanding drama series award to HBO Max medical drama “The Pitt.” At the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, Frederick County native and “The Pitt” co-star Shawn Hatosy won his first Emmy for guest actor in a drama for his role as Dr. Jack Abbott on the show.

Meanwhile, other Maryland natives were also nominated at the Emmys but did not win, such as Parker Posey and Natasha Rothwell for their turns on HBO’s “The White Lotus.” The murder-mystery series had 23 nominations but, to the surprise of some in Hollywood, only won an Emmy on Sunday for its theme music.

This was Tillman’s history-making night. Before the “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning“ actor exited the stage, he quoted his mother one more time.

“Thank you to the Academy. I am full. I am humbled. I am honored. And as my mama would say, “Oohh! Look at God!’”