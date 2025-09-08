On a notable weekend in entertainment, two Maryland natives each seized their moments in the spotlight.

Actor Shawn Hatosy, who grew up in Frederick County’s Ijamsville, won the Creative Arts Emmy Award on Saturday for guest actor in a drama series for his role on HBO Max’s “The Pitt.” Then Baltimore’s Timothy Fletcher brought his expert drumming to Under Armour’s new advertisement with the rapper Gunna, which debuted during Sunday’s “MTV Video Music Awards.”

Hatosy took home the gold statuette for his role as Dr. Jack Abbott in “The Pitt,” a medical drama set in a Pittsburgh trauma hospital. The Linganore High School graduate told reporters afterward that he never expected to win an Emmy in his career.

“This particular role came at a very kind of lean time for me,” said Hatosy, 49, who grew emotional during his speech.

Hatosy beat some decorated actors in the category, including Academy Award and Emmy winners Forest Whitaker (“Andor”) and Joe Pantoliano (“The Last of Us”), respectively. Jeffrey Wright (“The Last of Us”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Boys”) and Scott Glenn (“The White Lotus”) were also nominated.

“The Pitt,” starring Noah Wyle, has become a hit with critics and fans since its debut in January. Its 15-episode first season is among HBO Max’s top three-most-watched Max titles ever, according to the streaming service.

“I was only in five episodes, so I was watching the rest with everybody else,” Hatosy said after the win. “I became its biggest fan. The critics enjoying it, it being popular — that just means I might get to do more of it. And that excites me.”

Fletcher, on the other hand, may not have won an award, but the Baltimore drummer made the most of his national airtime.

During Sunday’s VMAs, Fletcher was featured prominently in a new Under Armour commercial.

In the clip, Fletcher and Washington, D.C., drummer Malik “Dope” Stewart, two former contestants on “America’s Got Talent,” lead a dynamic drumline as Atlanta rapper Gunna, wearing a Black Under Armour football, jersey, raps “Won’t Stop,” a single from his latest album, “The Last Wun.”

The ad is part of the Baltimore apparel company’s new “We Are Football” campaign, whose promotional roster includes Gunna, Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and other NFL stars. The campaign comes at a time when Under Armour is telling investors to stick with the struggling apparel company as it rediscovers its swagger.