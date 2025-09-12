Goodbye, Lisa from Temecula. You will be missed.

Baltimore County native Ego Nwodim announced her exit Friday from “Saturday Night Live.”

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL,” Nwodim wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram account. “I am immensely grateful to Lorne [Michaels] for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

Nwodim, a graduate of Eastern Tech High School in Essex, joined “SNL” in 2018 and became known for memorable characters like Rich Auntie With No Kids and Lisa from Temecula, the steak-loving dinner guest who broke host Pedro Pascal.

Last season, Nwodim, as her alter ego Miss Eggy, went viral after the studio audience yelled a curse word in unison during a call-and-response bit.

The actress and comedian is staying busy. She has a role in “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie,” which releases in theaters on Sept. 26. Nwodim will also appear in the forthcoming Netflix comedy “Little Brother,” which stars John Cena and Eric Andre.

Nwodim joins other cast members who exited “SNL” ahead of its 51st season, including Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow and John Higgins. Meanwhile, the cast added Veronika Slowikowska, Kam Patterson, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan and Ben Marshall.

With Nwodim’s exit, the storied sketch comedy show appears to have no full-time Black female cast members. NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Nwodim’s decision.

Nwodim, who grew up in Towson, has spoken publicly about her pride in her hometown. In September 2023, she returned to host an improv workshop with local students at Baltimore Center Stage.

“I always say that I feel like it’s my brag. That I’m from Baltimore,” she told Baltimore Magazine.

Based on her announcement, Nwodim is leaving “SNL” with gratitude — and perhaps some excitement about no longer having to work the show’s grueling weekly schedule. Her statement ends with a request: “now invite me to your weddings please!!!!”