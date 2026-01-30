News of the local “catastrophic” wastewater spillage into the Potomac River has made its way to the world of late night.

“A warning about this next story for any 8-year-olds in the room: You’re gonna love it, because a ‘small geyser’ of poop water is flooding into the Potomac River,” comedian Stephen Colbert joked about the sewer line break during Wednesday’s monologue on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The Jan. 19 break, along the Clara Barton Parkway near Interstate 495 is now contained, DC Water, which oversees the pipeline, said Thursday. Environmentalists last week found E. coli levels in the river that were 12,000 times what’s considered safe.

“That’s right: Washington, D.C., has an unstoppable geyser of poop — and now there’s one in the Potomac, too," Colbert said, seemingly referencing President Donald Trump.

Studio audiences groaned as the TV host shared all the gory details — the hundreds of millions of gallons of spilled wastewater and the accompanying smell.

“That’s some deep doo-doo,” Colbert said.

He also name-dropped Dean Naujoks of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network, whose official title on the organization’s site is actually “Potomac Riverkeeper.”

“Yes, the Riverkeeper,” he repeated dramatically, shining a flashlight on his face from below as the studio lights went dark. “Bow, mortal slaves ... and heed the portentous cry of I — the Riverkeeper. For I may keep the river, but who keeps me?"

Breaking character, he added some important context: “It’s a water safety nonprofit in D.C.”

“Fun fact: The Riverkeeper’s name is Dean Naujoks,” Colbert added, mispronouncing his last name as “Naw-jokes.”

“But I will not make fun of his name, because Dean has made it clear: Naw jokes.”

The Riverkeeper himself later responded to Colbert’s monologue on social media, giving the comedian a “huge shoutout” for spreading awareness of the issue while parodying Colbert’s creepy flashlight performance.

“I’m wondering if you can help me by donating to my cause and supporting my mission to eliminate sources of pollution to the Potomac River and protect the public’s right to clean water,” Naujoks said in a similarly cartoonish villain voice.

Speaking normally, he offered the correct pronunciation of his name.

“And by the way, it’s ‘Now-yucks,’ Naujoks added with a winking emoji.