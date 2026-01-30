We said it all 2025: It’s a special time for music made by Marylanders. Will Grammy voters agree?

Fans will find out Sunday night, when the 68th Grammy Awards hand out music’s most cherished prize in Los Angeles. CBS and Paramount+ will air the live primetime telecast starting at 8 p.m.

Some categories are also presented earlier in the day, which viewers can watch on the Recording Academy YouTube channel or at live.grammy.com at 3:30 p.m.

Will any of Maryland’s nominees walk away with their first Grammy Awards? Could Baltimore’s Turnstile sweep all of its categories? Will a “Golden” Montgomery County native take home a pop trophy? Here’s what to watch for:

5 chances for Turnstile

In 2025, Turnstile became rock music’s “it” band, with each viral clip from their world tour further cementing them as one of America’s must-see live acts. Local hardcore fans have known it for years — and tons of new listeners learned firsthand at Wyman Park Dell in May, when the group raised nearly $50,000 for Health Care for the Homeless through a free, raucous concert.

After three previous nominations, the Baltimore quintet could cap off their massive year by winning their first gold statue. On Sunday, they’re up for five — best rock album (“Never Enough”); best rock song, best rock performance (“Never Enough”); best metal performance (“Birds”); and best alternative music performance (“Seein’ Stars”).

They’ve already made history: Turnstile is the first band to earn Grammy nods in rock, alternative and metal categories — a testament to the versatility heard throughout “Never Enough,” their fourth LP released in June.

Two Montgomery County representatives

Montgomery County will be well-represented at the Grammys, where two local singers have the chance to nab their first major performing arts awards.

Singer and rapper Rei Ami and country singer/songwriter Maggie Rose both grew up in the area and are among the nominees at Sunday’s award show.

Ami, 30, was born Sarah Yeeun Lee in Seoul, South Korea, and grew up in Germantown, attending Northwest High School and the University of Maryland, College Park. She’s nominated for best pop duo/group performance for the hit song “Golden” from Netflix’s animated flick “KPop Demon Hunters.”

She provided the singing voice for Zoey, one of the main characters. This is her first Grammy nomination, though “Golden” has made big waves this awards season.

The song took home the award for best original song last month at the Golden Globe Awards — an honor that goes to the songwriters, not the performers.

And just last week, the song nabbed an Oscar nomination for best original song. But like the Globes, Oscar music nominations go to the songwriters rather than the singers. Ami isn’t a nominee but is likely to perform the song with her costars during the Academy Awards ceremony on March 15.

Rose, 37, was born Margaret Rose Durante in Potomac and attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. For the last several years, the now-Nashville resident has returned to put on annual hometown Christmas concerts in Bethesda.

“I have a wonderful family and group of friends who I grew up with, and they always inspired confidence in my abilities to sing and write music,” Rose previously told The Banner. “So I was able to nurture those talents from an early age and feel supported when I did, in fact, decide to leave for Nashville.”

This is her second Grammy nomination, this time for best Americana performance for “Poison in My Well” (with Grace Potter). The singer/songwriter was nominated last year in the best Americana album category for “No One Gets Out Alive.”

Rose is also scheduled to perform during the pre-show.

Is Dijon music’s top producer?

While Dijon has made a name for himself as a rising R&B solo artist, the Ellicott City native could nab one of the most prestigious awards for his behind-the-scenes work: producer of the year (non-classical). The producer and songwriter born Dijon Duenas is nominated for his contributions to Justin Bieber’s “Swag” from July.

If Dijon, a “Saturday Night Live” musical guest in early December, misses out on producer of the year, he could still win a trophy if “Swag” wins album of the year.

A Baltimore poet’s moment

As a kid, Baltimore native Marc Marcel was diagnosed with dyslexia. Today, he’s a Grammy nominee for best spoken word poetry album for last year’s “Black Shaman.”

Marcel, now based in Los Angeles, explores themes of healing trauma and reincarnation over intergalactic-sounding music across 11 tracks.