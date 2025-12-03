A Netflix production in AMC theaters? Well, stranger things have happened.

The streaming giant premiered the first volume of “Stranger Things” Season 5, the final installment of the hit sci-fi series, on Nov. 26. It will drop three more episodes on Christmas Day and the last chapter of the series on Dec. 31. The fifth season, which has been three years in the making, is Netflix’s biggest English-language debut ever.

The finale, which runs 2 hours and 5 minutes, will screen on New Year’s Eve in hundreds of theaters across the U.S., including several in Maryland. The screenings will start at 8 p.m. and run through Jan. 1.

Here’s a list of Maryland theaters that will be showing the end of the saga:

AMC Owings Mills 17: 10100 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills.

Cinemark Towson and XD: 111 East Joppa Rd., Towson.

AMC Columbia 14: 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia.

AMC White Marsh 16: 8141 Honeygo Blvd., Baltimore.

Cinemark Egyptian 24 and XD: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover.

Warehouse Cinemas Frederick: 1301 W. Patrick St., Frederick.

AMC DINE-IN Rio Cinemas 18: 9811 Washingtonian Center, Gaithersburg.

Regal Waugh Chapel: 1419 South Main Chapel Way, Gambrills.

AMC Montgomery 16: 7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda.

Regal Majestic: 900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring.

Fans can secure a seat by purchasing a concession voucher for food and beverages through the theaters showing the finale. According to Variety, theater owners will keep the revenue from screenings. AMC Theaters and Cinemark will sell vouchers for $20. Regal will sell them for $11.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years,” Matt and Ross Duffer, the series creators, said in a news release. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

In October, AMC and Netflix announced that the companies were working to show the streamer’s productions in theaters. AMC Theaters across the country screened “KPop Demon Hunters,” Netflix’s most popular movie ever, on Halloween weekend.

See you on the other side, Baltimore. Or — see you on the Upside Down. (Sorry, had to get in one more.)