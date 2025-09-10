A few raindrops hit the field at Camden Yards on an overcast Wednesday afternoon, but Michael Strassner didn’t notice. The actor and star of “The Baltimorons” was beaming, marveling at the speed of batting practice.

“I’m not going that hard!” Strassner exclaimed after seeing the pitcher’s velocity. Soon, it’d be his turn to take the mound.

The 36-year-old Towson native was back in town for the kind of night that hometown kids with big dreams fantasize about. Strassner threw out the first pitch for the Orioles-Pirates game before heading to the Senator Theatre for the sold-out Maryland premiere of “The Baltimorons,” the rom-com he stars in and co-wrote.

It’s a surreal scene for Strassner, a lifelong fan of the O’s and Ravens.

“This is like the craziest day of my life, truly — to get to throw a pitch at Camden Yards and then go directly to the premiere of my movie,” said Strassner, who donned a vintage gray Orioles T-shirt for the occasion. “I mean, this is next-level insanity.”

It’s been a whirlwind for the Loyola Blakefield alum. He was in New York over the weekend for a premiere, then headed to Houston and Austin, Texas, before arriving in Baltimore on Wednesday morning. He heads to Chicago on Friday before returning home to Los Angeles on Saturday.

The busy schedule reflects the early success of “The Baltimorons,” which has picked up audience awards on the film festival circuit. Critics are enthusiastic about the rom-com, which is based in Baltimore and was entirely filmed here — it has a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on more than 40 reviews.

Jay Duplass, left, and Strassner co-wrote the romantic comedy "The Baltimorons." (Gabriella Angotti-Jones for The Banner)

“There’s one nerd that I guess had to give us a bad review, but that’s OK,” Strassner said with a smile. “But 98% is insane. I mean, this is just the craziest thing in the world. It’s relating to so many people, and people are really digging it. It means the world.”

As for the first pitch, Strassner said he was practicing in Texas this week, “throwing the ball 60 feet and then chasing after it like a little golden retriever.” He wanted to avoid a 50 Cent-like debacle on the mound.

“I’m hoping that I can get across home plate, for sure,” Strassner said.

After answering a reporter’s questions, Strassner warmed up, tossing a baseball with an Orioles staffer. The Oriole Bird paid him a teasing visit, and the two posed like a couple on prom night for a photo. Strassner seemed nervous as more fans found their seats around the stadium.

Strassner receives a high five after a successful pitch. (Paul Mancano/The Banner)

“I shot a whole movie but was never nervous [like this],” he said minutes before his introduction to the crowd.

He had nothing to worry about — Strassner, who quickly left to head to the Senator, threw the ball without it hitting the ground. It even had a little extra on it, perhaps the effects of adrenaline for a Baltimore native having a night he won’t ever forget.