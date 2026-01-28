A tractor trailer crashed and “jackknifed” on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County on Wednesday morning, shutting down several lanes of traffic in the area, according to traffic cameras.

The right three lanes and right shoulder of I-95 North are closed just past exit 49A leading to the Baltimore Beltway northbound, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The traffic cameras showed one lane of traffic slowly allowing cars to drive past the crash.

There were no injuries on the scene, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police.

The tractor trailer crashed around 10 a.m., according to MDSHA. State police said the truck lost control and jackknifed, rendering it inoperable. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

MDSHA did not have an estimate on when lanes would be cleared.

The crash comes a day after a tanker truck carrying 7,000 gallons of fuel rolled over on the Beltway and leaked gasoline and diesel. The rollover shut down the stretch of highway for hours. Both crashes happened in south Baltimore County.

A snowstorm over the weekend and below-freezing temperatures have made some roadways around Maryland slick. At least three people in Maryland were hospitalized after chunks of ice flew off other vehicles and through their windshields.

This story will be updated.