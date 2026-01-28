Three people were hospitalized in two separate incidents across Maryland, both of which saw chunks of ice fly off a vehicle and into the windshield of another.

An Anne Arundel County sheriff’s deputy was injured driving on Interstate 97 this morning, after a “large sheet of ice” came off another vehicle and hit the deputy’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

A photo that the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook shows the windshield of a vehicle completely shattered, with a large hole in the top passenger-side corner.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. near the Brightview Drive overpass in Millersville, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Hines said in an email message.

The deputy did not lose control of his vehicle and was able to drive it to a shop in Millersville, the sheriff’s office said.

He was then taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries for “lacerations.”

The driver of the other vehicle did not stop, Hines said.

“Ice becoming airborne can cause serious damage and injuries to others on the roadway,” The sheriff’s office wrote. “Your extra few minutes can prevent a dangerous situation.”

And two people were hospitalized after a large piece of ice crashed through their windshield in Harford County, according to first responders in Havre de Grace.

The Susquehanna Hose Company responded to the the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge, which is part of Interstate 95, Tuesday evening. Harford County medics transported the two injured people to a trauma center in Delaware.

“As a reminder, clean all snow and ice off your vehicle, prior to traveling,” Susquehanna Hose Company said on social media. ”

Officials did not say what time the accident happened or whether the driver of the vehicle that the ice came from stopped.

Maryland State Police have received around 2,000 calls for service and responded to more than 160 crashes during the course of the snowstorm, officials said Monday evening.

This story may be updated.