A tanker truck rolled over and leaked fuel onto Interstate 695 at Washington Boulevard in Baltimore County on Tuesday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The fire department said crews are responding to the active fuel leak, which happened near Halethorpe. The tanker truck had about 7,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel. There were no injuries, according to the county’s fire department. The Maryland State Police said officers responded to a report of the rollover on the inner loop of I-695 just after 10:30 a.m.

The I-695 inner loop between Interstate 95 at exit 11 and Maryland 295 at exit 7 were shut down on Tuesday afternoon, the Maryland State Highway Administration said in a post. The left lane of the outer loop near I-95 was also closed, the post said. The closures are expected to continue through rush hour Tuesday evening, according to MDSHA.

A hazmat crew and the Maryland Department of Environment responded to assist with the fuel spill, officials said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The rollover comes days after a snowstorm dropped several inches of snow and sleet on Maryland, making some roadways slick. Temperatures remained below freezing, dropping into the single digits overnight on Monday into Tuesday morning.

