Hospitals put up staff, opened command centers and stocked up to prepare for patients who needed care during the winter storm. But so far, emergency departments haven’t reported snow-related surges.

At Johns Hopkins Hospital it’s been mostly a regular January, “with a sprinkle of storm-related” patients, said Dr. Amelia Pousson, an emergency physician and an assistant professor in the Hopkins School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine.

That has meant a lot of flu patients and the menagerie of other medical injuries and conditions that would come to the emergency room, storm or no storm, she said.

There have been a number of frostnip patients, those with fingers, toes or noses that got a bit too cold. They turn pink or white and can be rewarmed slowly in warm water, even at home.

That’s opposed to the frostbite injuries that cause permanent tissue damage. There have been some of those. They’re typically sent to the John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center’s burn unit because they are the experts in tissue damage, Pousson said.

“Now that we’re starting to dig out, we are starting to see some cold-related injuries, particularly in our neighbors that don’t have secure housing,” she said. “We could see more since it’s supposed to be even colder later this week.”

She said there haven’t been many sledding or shoveling injuries, though she worried about the ice going forward. Pousson advises people to watch their step and hold onto something if they do go outside.

People with balance issues ought to ask a neighbor for help clearing the sidewalk. If you feel yourself falling, try to go down on your bottom.

When shoveling heavy and icy snow, stop if you feel chest pain or discomfort. Seek help if symptoms don’t improve or get worse.

To be sure, there are some storm-related injuries. MedStar’s Franklin Square Medical Center and Union Memorial Hospital reported snowblower injuries, a fractured eye socket from a sledding accident and a few falls, including one with a broken wrist.

As Pousson said, emergency departments “are open 24 by 7 and we’re pleased and proud to help anyone who feels they are having a medical emergency.”

Cots for workers who stayed overnight at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital during and after the storm. (MedStar Health)

Many area hospitals have taken steps to keep, or get staff, to the hospitals during and since the storm to ensure that there are enough medical providers and others to handle any level of need.

Many — in some cases hundreds at a time — are staying in makeshift hotels within their hospitals, or catching rides with coworkers in the hardiest vehicles.

The president of Northwest Hospital in Randallstown picked up several people Sunday for their shifts during the storm, including an emergency room physician, according to Sharon Boston, a spokeswoman.

At Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, where 300 spent the night before the storm, there was a “care cart” making the rounds to staff with PopTarts, bananas and other goodies. Harbor Hospital planned a movie night.

At Franklin Square Medical Center, the cafeteria stayed open — helpful for the ER and other departments, including labor and delivery. Staff there delivered 11 babies during the storm.

Debra Schindler, a MedStar spokeswoman, said many staff plan to continue their sleepovers tonight. She said the hospitals, and their ERs, “were fully operational and functioning.”