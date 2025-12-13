If you’re heading out the door on Saturday night, you may want to bring your snow boots.

Baltimoreans can expect snowfall with a mix of rain to begin around 9 p.m. this evening and continue into early Sunday morning, said Kevin Witt, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

After 11 p.m., the snow will likely go from light and intermittent to heavy snowfall.

The Baltimore area could receive anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow by Sunday morning, he said.

The Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Baltimore and northeastern Maryland counties from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m. Parts of the state could see up to 5 inches of snow by the end of the weekend, according to the advisory.

Temperatures will likely not get above 31 degrees on Sunday, possibly causing some freezing on sidewalks and roadways, said Witt.

“If it looks wet, it’s icy,” he said.

Though, fans heading to M&T Bank Stadium today to watch Navy take on Army should miss the worst of the winter weather. Temperatures will climb to a high of 44 degrees with a chance to see some sunshine throughout the day, Witt said.

But partygoers post-game could get caught in the precipitation.

Winter shelters run by the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services are open and active over the weekend and into Monday at 9 a.m.