Upper Montgomery County’s fire department has spent about six years planning for what could best be described as a “giant fire hydrant right in our back parking lot,” said Scott Graham, chief of the agency.

The new 130,000-gallon water cistern will be the prima donna of the department’s Sunday open house in Beallsville, where it will take the stage with a 2 p.m. ribbon-cutting. The towering silo stands out in an area that lacks easy access to water sources, such as fire hydrants.

The location and size of the tank allow for easier access to an “uninterrupted water supply” in fire emergencies, according to Graham.

The construction of the tank was a proactive effort to meet the needs of a growing number of homes in Upcounty, most of which are “lightweight construction,” he said.

“While they’re required to have a life-safety sprinkler system in them, it’s just that,” he said. “It’s life safety to get you and your family out of the house.”

Those sprinklers don’t put out all of the fire, he said, which is why accessibility to a large water supply like this one is important. The silo’s construction was funded by county grant programs and cost just under $300,000.

He added that nearby homeowners could likely contact insurance companies and alert them of the new water cistern to receive benefits.

The water tank, which will be ready for use in late October, operates like a gas station, Graham said. When a fire emergency occurs, fire trucks known as tankers carry 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water to the scene at a time, dropping it off at a portable tank before circling back to the cistern for a refill.

Graham is working alongside Corey Smedley, Montgomery County’s fire chief, to identify other areas where water supplies can be established.

The family-friendly event kicks off Fire Prevention Month and will offer food trucks, a drone show and a mini firefighter combat challenge course for children. Graham also hopes to use the event to recruit volunteers.

The open house will take place from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at 19801 Beallsville Rd.