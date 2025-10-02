Montgomery County Police are revamping their initial college-credit requirements to increase their applicant pool as the department faces a shortage of patrol officers.

A new partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus, which launches during the department’s Session 81 academy in July, allows recruits with no college credits to apply.

If recruits complete academy requirements, which include academic courses in law enforcement, they can earn up to 60 credits, the equivalent of an associate’s degree, in about 10 months, said Capt. David Reed, the department’s director of the training academy.

Before the partnership, recruits would have to have at least 60 college credits to be eligible for participation in the academy, Reed said, limiting the department’s applicant pool. The department now has a shortfall of 186 patrol officers, police said. The county has authorized a staff of up to 1,275 officers.

“The main thing that concerns us is just the wear and tear on our rank and file,” Reed said on Thursday. Officers are having to do more with less. … We are concerned about their physical well-being, their mental well-being.”

Reed added the academic partnership, which offers online course and opens doors for new applicants and a more diverse pool to apply.

“What this partnership does is say you wanted to be a police officer, and you applied, and you check every box, and it’s like, ‘Oh, man, this is a great candidate.’ But let’s say you only have 30 college credits. In years past, you wouldn’t be eligible.”

Reed said that despite the shortage, police are still able to fulfill their services to the community.

“We’re still doing the same job that we’ve always done, we’re just doing it with less people.”

Staffing shortages have become common in law enforcement, including in Montgomery County. A staffing shortfall of deputies for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has played a prominent role in the sheriff’s race.

MCPD has an exemption to the 60 college credit requirement for candidates who have three years of active-duty military service or full-time law enforcement experience. The department offers a starting salary of more than $70,000, which includes a $20,000 hiring bonus, according to police.

Reed said another benefit of the academic partnership is that all department officers can participate, including those interested in promotions. Officers who want to earn the rank of sergeant or higher need 120 college credits, or the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree.

“This is our commitment to our officers and our community to make sure they’re getting the very best, well-rounded, educated workforce that we can give them.”

County Council member Sidney Katz, who chairs the county’s public safety committee, supports the change as the department tries to fill its ranks.

“Being a police officer is always a difficult job,” he said. It’s even more difficult today. There are many people that are looking at different careers because they can … make more money, or they don’t have to wear a body-worn camera.”

He continued, “This is an opportunity for a person … starting out their career to decide that this is something that they want to do, this is something that would be a good career.”