A former Baltimore County church pastor was arrested for child sex abuse recently, officials announced Friday.

Walter Sevillano was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sex offense and sex abuse of a minor, online court documents show, for incidents police say occurred at his Dundalk church and Baltimore County home from 2023 to 2025.

Sevillano, who online court records show now lives in Abingdon, was being held at the Harford County Detention Center. According to online court records, he posted $10,000 bail and was released Friday.

Baltimore County Police said Sevillano formerly pastored Iglesia Cristiana Sanidad Divina, which translates to Divine Healing Christian Church, a bilingual ministry with services online and at a physical location in Dundalk.

Representatives of the church declined to comment. Sevillano did not respond to requests for comment, and he did not have an attorney listed in online court records at the time of publication.

His arrest falls in line with a trend of Baltimore County religious, academic and youth sports personnel facing child sex abuse charges.

On Tuesday, Parkville Recreation Council and Kenwood High School softball coach Michael J. Pusateri was arrested and charged with rape, assault and sex abuse of a minor, among other related offenses, per online court documents.

In early August, police extradited Thomas Pinkerton from Georgia, where he now lives, and arrested and charged him with sexually abusing six people from 2006 to 2010 while he was a youth pastor at Central Christian Church.

This summer, Baltimore County school employees Sean Brooks, Jordan Adams and Donovan Michaud were arrested and charged with child sex abuse.