Baltimore County Police have arrested a softball coach on sex abuse charges, police said Tuesday.

Michael J. Pusateri, 59, was arrested Monday and is being held without bond, police said. He is charged with rape, sexual abuse of a minor, soliciting child sex abuse material and related offenses, according to online court records.

Pusateri, a softball coach for the Parkville Recreation Council, worked as a volunteer assistant coach at Kenwood High School and “has experience coaching teams in Middle River and the Overlea-Fullerton area,” police said.

Police first followed up on reported child sexual abuse on July 28, according to police charging documents, and the alleged victim, a teenage girl, was interviewed on Aug. 4.

Pusateri allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, whom he coached in softball, multiple times, according to police charging documents. At least one of the alleged incidents happened at the Eastern Regional Park in Middle River.

After searching Pusateri’s phone, police said, they found dozens of explicit images sent to the teenage girl and child sexual abuse images that Pusateri allegedly solicited from her.

“It is certain that this has been a continued course of conduct ... the defendant has been grooming the victim for a very long time,” police wrote in charging documents.

Pusateri had not coached at Kenwood High School “since the spring,” according to a letter sent home to parents from the school Tuesday.

“The charges are disturbing and a violation of our policies and core values,” the letter from Principal Catherine Smith reads. It also says Pusateri has been barred from Baltimore County Public Schools property.

Representatives for the Parkville Recreation Council didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims and have urged anyone with information related to Pusateri to contact police at 410-887-7720.

Pusateri has a bond review scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore County. He didn’t yet have an attorney named in online court records.