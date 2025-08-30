Baltimore County Police have identified the three people killed in a double murder-suicide inside a Catonsville home.

Officers found 42-year-old Chantel Sharieff, suffering from apparent trauma, along with her 6-year-old child, Kimana Sharieff, who sustained an apparent gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mustafa Sharieff, 43, the father of Kimana and believed to be the suspect in this case, was located with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers had responded to the home in the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check and discovered the bodies inside.

Kimana Sharieff was a student at Catonsville Elementary School. A letter was sent to parents from Principal Melissa Powers, who noted that extra counseling services were available for students and staff.

Authorities have not said what led to the killings. Detectives said they are not seeking additional suspects and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

On Friday, bouquets of pink, yellow and blue dahlias were arranged on the front steps of the townhome where the family lived. Neighbors described shock at the violence in the otherwise quiet Broadfield community.

Flowers in front of a home on Wilton Farm Drive. Baltimore County Police found three people dead in a Catonsville home on the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive on Thursday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is continuing to investigate the exact causes and manners of death.

As of Aug. 23, Baltimore County had recorded 21 homicides this year, up from 15 at the same time last year, according to county crime data. This marks the second murder-suicide in the county this year.