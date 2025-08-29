Baltimore County Police on Friday said they’re investigating a homicide in Catonsville that left three people dead as a double murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the 740 block of Wilton Farm Drive for a call to “check on subject” around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials said. Upon arrival at a home, officers located an adult woman with apparent trauma and a child with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male, believed to be the suspect, was located with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The child who died was a student at Catonsville Elementary School, Principal Melissa Powers shared in an email to their parents and guardians. Catonsville Elementary School serves pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students. The school year began on Monday.

“We recognize students and staff members may be aware of the disturbing details therefore, we have additional counseling support on hand to assist students and staff,” Powers said in her email.

Detectives said they aren’t seeking additional suspects and there’s no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not yet said the decedents’ relationship to one another.

Bouquets with pink, yellow and blue dahlias were arranged on the front steps of a townhome in the Broadfield community Friday morning. A scrap of caution tape sat in a neighboring yard.

Three contractors were painting the outside of nearby rowhomes. One of the workers, Patrick Cisna, heard about the shooting last night and was startled.

“You don’t find three bodies in a house when you open a door,” Cisna, who is 76, said. “First thing come to mind is something nefarious, but you never know.”

He said he has lived in the neighborhood for decades, seeing developers change it from acres of dairy farm to a residential community.

Police on Friday said they are continuing to investigate the incident and that the Office of the Chief Medical Officer will complete an examination into the manner and cause of death.

The 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

Baltimore County had recorded 21 homicides as of Aug. 23 this year. In the same time last year, the county saw 15 homicides, according to online crime data.

This is the second murder-suicide in Baltimore County this year. Earlier this year, 59-year-old Karen Franklin and her husband, Gary Franklin, 63, died by murder-suicide in their Owings Mills home.